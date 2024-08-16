Millionaire Sweeper In Uttar Pradesh Owns Many Luxurious Cars, Property Worth Crores; Keeps Police Guessing

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Santosh Jaiswal, a sanitation worker from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district would evoke pity with his humble background. But, in a sensational revelation reminiscent of a typical Bollywood thriller, Jaisal has virtually risen through the ranks acquiring disproportionate assets and owning many luxurious cars in the process by allegedly forging official documents.

Jaiswal, who is posted as a sanitation worker in the Divisional Commissioner's Office is the talk of the town as he first became a Nazir and then acquired property worth crores as per officials.

It is learnt that on receiving a complaint of tampering in the files, the then Commissioner Yogeshwar Ram Mishra had conducted an investigation and after the revelations in the investigation, the worker was suspended and a case was registered in the city police station. Besides, Sadar Tehsildar Devendra Yadav was also instructed to investigate the properties acquired by the accused sanitation worker through illegal means.

On the orders of Yogeshwar Ram Mishra, who was the Commissioner of Devipatan Mandal, the Sadar Tehsildar had written a letter to the Assistant Divisional Transport Officer seeking information about the luxury vehicles owned by Jaiswal.

The current Commissioner of Devipatan Mandal Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil, after taking charge, had also instructed the Assistant Divisional Transport Officer to investigate the vehicles and submit a report in this regard.

A shocking revelation has been made in the report submitted by the Assistant Divisional Transport Officer after verifying the vehicles. The probe has revealed that the sanitation worker owns not one but nine luxury vehicles, which have been registered in his, his brother's and his wife's names as per officials.

It is learnt that the accused sanitation worker Santosh Jaiswal owns a Swift Dzire, an Ertiga Maruti Suzuki, a Mahindra Scorpio, an Innova and a Mahindra Xylo, while his brother Umashankar Jaiswal owns an Ertiga Maruti Suzuki and his wife Baby Jaiswal owns a Toyota Innova.

Following the revelation, the investigators are now seeking the details of his account details to verify the source of his income. The officials have also asked for the transactions of last five years from the bank. After getting the records, more stringent action will be taken against the accused sanitation worker Santosh Kumar Jaiswal as per officials.

Jaiswal is accused of acquiring property worth crores of rupees by tampering with the files in the Commissioner's office in an illegal manner.

A case stands registered in the city police station in this regard. It was not immediately known as to how Jaiswal went on to acquire the disproportionate assets with meager wages while working as a sanitation worker.