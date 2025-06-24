Millet Internship Program At HCU Aims To Fight Malnutrition

Hyderabad: In a country that cultivates a wide range of crops, the growing number of malnourished individuals is a serious concern. But a new batch of young scientists is stepping up with a potential solution - micrograins. At the Hyderabad Central University (HCU), a unique internship program has been initiated to train students from across India in the science of millet and micrograin research, using advanced genetic techniques to boost nutrition and climate resilience.

The Millet Mission

From May to June, students from various universities have been participating in the Millet Internship Program at HCU’s School of Life Sciences, where they are conducting research on micrograins such as sorghum and millets. These small grains are known for their high nutritional value and ability to grow in challenging weather conditions, making them an ideal food source in the face of climate change.

“Micro grains have the potential to bridge the nutritional gap in a growing population. That’s why our focus is not just on yield but also on improving nutrient content,” says the research lead, Dr. Muthamilarasan Mehanathan, Head of the School of Life Sciences.

Cutting-Edge Research For Future Nutrition

Under Dr. Muthamilarasan’s guidance, the team is using genome editing tools like CRISPR-Cas9, next-generation sequencing, molecular markers, and bioinformatics to study over 300 varieties of sorghum and 100 varieties of millet. Their goal is to enhance yield, drought resistance, and nutritional quality while reducing antinutritional elements such as phytic acid.

Phytic acid, which is naturally found in lentils, blocks the absorption of key minerals like iron, zinc, and calcium. However, researchers have found that sprouting, soaking, and fermenting the grains can reduce this acid, making nutrients more bioavailable and easing digestion.

Fighting Malnutrition With Science

India is home to 5.32 crore malnourished children, and this research aims to directly benefit them. HCU’s Department of Life Sciences has already shown that feeding nutrient-rich pulses to children under five helps reduce malnutrition. Studies show that if children are fed millet-based meals like upma or malt just three times a week for six months, it can reduce malnutrition significantly. Additionally, the researchers say that these grains also help manage diabetes, making them a healthier substitute for rice and wheat.

India Leads In Genome-Edited Grains

India recently became the first country in the world to develop genome-edited rice varieties. Inspired by this, the HCU team is working toward releasing new genome-edited millet varieties with higher nutrient content and stronger resistance to pests and diseases.

“We want to create a generation of scientists who can take this research to the people and possibly become entrepreneurs,” adds Dr. Muthamilarasan. More than 50 students and young researchers have taken part in this internship so far.

HCU Leading The Way

Among India’s 56 central universities, Hyderabad Central University stands out as the only one conducting such large-scale research on micrograins. The university is preparing to release its next improved variety of millet, promising better nutrition and agricultural sustainability.

