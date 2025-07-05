Lucknow Milkman Held For Spitting In Milk And Supplying To Households

Lucknow: Food adulteration can be done in a variety of ways. The most disgusting and appalling of them is mixing saliva in food items.

A milkman in Lucknow did just that and his act was captured in a CCTV footage. The video sparked an outrage among locals who lodged a complaint in this regard at Gomtinagar police station following which the accused Pappu alias Mohammad Sharif was arrested.

Shishir Chaturvedi, national spokesperson of All India Hindu Mahasabha was one of those who took the matter to the police. Luv Shukla, a resident of Vinayakhand under Gomtinagar police station, stated in another complaint that Pappu, resident of Malhaur, has been delivering milk in his locality for several years.

On Saturday, while checking the CCTV footage, he was stunned to see Pappu spitting in the milk container. Shukla has submitted the CCTV footage of Pappu alias Sharif to the police as evidence.

Chaturvedi said Pappu delivers milk to several houses in the locality. "The milk supplied by Pappu is consumed by children and the elderly as well. It is also offered to Shivling in the month of Sawan. Pappu has committed a disgusting crime," he said.

Gomtinagar police station SHO Brijesh Chandra Tiwari said that a case has been filed and Pappu arrested. He said further probe into the matter is on.