ETV Bharat / state

Milkipur By-Election Result 2025: BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan Leads, SP Alleges Fraud

Milkipur: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Chandrabhanu Paswan is leading by over 25,500 votes over Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ajit Prasad after the fourth round of counting for the Milkiour Assembly by-election on Saturday, according to the Election Commission of India.

The vote counting for the Milkipur by-election in Ayodhya began at 8 am on Saturday at GIC Inter College under tight security. The election was necessitated after SP's Awadhesh Prasad, who won the Milkipur seat in the 2022 Assembly elections, secured victory in the Faizabad (Ayodhya) Lok Sabha seat in 2024.

A total of 10 candidates contested the by-election, with the main competition between BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan and SP's Ajit Prasad. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) saw a voter turnout of 57.13 per cent. Officials confirmed that the counting is being conducted across 14 tables in 30 rounds, with 76 employees deployed for the process.

Amid rising political tensions, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJPn of electoral malpractice, claiming that BJP workers were brought in from Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur, and Amethi for fake voting. He criticised the Election Commission, alleging that it failed to take action.