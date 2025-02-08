Milkipur By-Election Result 2025: BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan Leads, SP Alleges Fraud

Milkipur: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Chandrabhanu Paswan is leading by over 25,500 votes over Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ajit Prasad after the fourth round of counting for the Milkiour Assembly by-election on Saturday, according to the Election Commission of India.
The vote counting for the Milkipur by-election in Ayodhya began at 8 am on Saturday at GIC Inter College under tight security. The election was necessitated after SP's Awadhesh Prasad, who won the Milkipur seat in the 2022 Assembly elections, secured victory in the Faizabad (Ayodhya) Lok Sabha seat in 2024.
A total of 10 candidates contested the by-election, with the main competition between BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan and SP's Ajit Prasad. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) saw a voter turnout of 57.13 per cent. Officials confirmed that the counting is being conducted across 14 tables in 30 rounds, with 76 employees deployed for the process.
Amid rising political tensions, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJPn of electoral malpractice, claiming that BJP workers were brought in from Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur, and Amethi for fake voting. He criticised the Election Commission, alleging that it failed to take action.
However, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak dismissed the allegations, stating, "Whenever SP loses, they make baseless claims. The people of the state know the truth, and BJP will win in Milkipur."
Security has been heightened at the counting centre, with paramilitary forces being deployed 24/7. Ayodhya DM Chandra Vijay Singh and SSP Rajkaran Nayyar are also closely monitoring the process.
Both BJP and SP supporters are closely tracking the results with each side confident of victory. the final result is expected later in the day.
More than 1.93 lakh male voters, over 1.78 lakh female voters and eight third-gender people voted for the by-poll which took place on November 5. There were 4,811 first-time voters in the assembly constituency. While BSP isn't contesting the bypoll, the Congress is backing its alliance partner SP on the seat. Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) has also fielded a candidate from the seat