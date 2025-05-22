Milk Turns Into Plastic When Boiled, Video Goes Viral, Health Dept Investigates

Khanna: Punjab health department has launched an investigation into a complaint of adulterated milk being sold in a market of Khanna in Ludhiana district.

A video related to adulterated milk also went viral on social media, where it is seen that a container of milk when boiled releases a plastic-like substance. The incident triggered panic among local residents. The health department has collected the milk sample and sent it to the laboratory for testing.

Harsh, a resident who made the video said, "I bought a packet of milk from a shop in my locality. When I put it on the oven to boil, the milk strangely started releasing a plastic-like substance. I initially felt that the milk had curdled and lumps were being formed but then realised that it was a strange plastic-like substance. This kind of a thing never happens if milk gets spoiled. I informed the local social organisations and the administration. Now, some officials came to my house and collected the milk sample. Strict action should be taken against the milk seller," she said.

Dr Jatinder Virk, an official of the health department, who reached the spot for inspection said, "Upon receiving a complaint, our team came to the spot and collected the milk sample. It has been sent to the laboratory for testing. If adulteration is confirmed, strict legal action will be taken against the concerned milk seller."

The incident has led to a commotion in the area with local residents expressing concerns about their safety while many people have already started getting their milk tested at their own level before consumption.

The administration has appealed people to report if they come across any adulteration case so that immediate action can be taken.