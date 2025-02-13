Milk Adulteration In Rajasthan's Bikaner: Nine Out Of Every 10 People Consuming Adulterated Milk, Reveals Survey

Bikaner: Millions of people are struggling with severe health problems owing to food adulteration. Despite frequent government campaigns and enforcement drives to ensure food safety, adulteration remains rampant across states.

Corroborating this are the findings of an ongoing campaign by Urmul Dairy in Rajasthan's Bikaner which exposed alarming levels of milk adulteration. The survey revealed that only 10-15% of tested samples met purity standards.

Reportedly, Urmul Dairy launched a campaign 'Doodh Ka Doodh, Paani Ka Paani', on January 10, with an aim to create public awareness about health risks of fake and adulterated milk. As part of the campaign, the firm set up camps every day in different areas of Bikaner wherein every consumer can bring the milk sample from home and get it tested for free.

What Did The Tests Reveal?

Of the 515 milk samples tested so far, only 76 passed the purity test. Not just water, the milk samples reportedly were adulterated with starch and sucrose too.

The shocking test results have increased the concerns of consumers, especially since Bikaner has been a major milk production hub, catering to local markets and other neighbouring cities as well.

Managing Director of Urmul Dairy, Babulal Bishnoi, informed, "The purity of milk is being checked using machines and test kit strips. The consumers get the reports on the spot. Shockingly, most of the tested samples were found to be adulterated not just with water but also with starch and sucrose."

During the campaign, only 10-15 percent of the milk samples have been found unadulterated and this was witnessed not just in one particular area but everywhere in the city, he added.

"In the survey being conducted by the Dairy, milk is checked against 22 parameters, including fat content and SNF i.e., Solid Not Fat levels, which indicate protein, calcium, and mineral content in the milk. The water proportion is also visible in the testing machine. As per the standards, fat content in milk should be 3.5%, while SNF levels should be above 8.5%," Bishnoi cited.

Despite persistent efforts, it was seen that many people are hesitant to get the milk samples tested. "People should take advantage of the survey and get the loose milk samples coming to their home tested. They should know what they are consuming. Packaged milk is less likely to be adulterated, so people should reduce consumption of loose milk, else they should get the samples tested frequently," he urged.

While no action has been taken by the Health Department as yet, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Pukhraj assured that in the coming days, the Department will also launch a campaign to take action against those involved in milk adulteration. "Messing with people's health will not be tolerated," he warned.