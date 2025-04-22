ETV Bharat / state

Militia Platoon Commander Vella Wacham Killed In Bijapur Encounter; Carried Rs 3 Lakh Bounty

Bijapur: Vella Wacham, a Maoist militia platoon commander of the Gundipuri RPC, who carried a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter in Todsampara. Wacham was involved in the recent Ambeli blast.

Security forces had received intelligence that Maoists were holding a meeting in the forests of Kerpe and Todsampara in the Bedre police station area. Acting on this information, a team of soldiers moved to the location. Upon reaching the forests of Todsampara on Monday evening, the Maoists, who were lying in ambush, opened fire on the troops.

The security forces retaliated effectively, resulting in the death of one Maoist. On Tuesday, police identified the slain militant as Vella Wacham. A .315 bore rifle and several rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the site.

An exchange of fire took place in the forests of Kerpe and Todsampara under the jurisdiction of the Bedre police station. “We received information stating that Maoists had gathered in the forest to carry out a major operation. Seeing the soldiers approaching, the Maoists, who were lying in ambush, attacked us. In retaliation, our personnel opened fire, and as a result, Maoist Vella Wacham was killed. A reward of Rs 3 lakh had been announced for him,” said Jitendra Kumar Yadav, SP, Bijapur.