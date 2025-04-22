Militia Platoon Commander Vella Wacham Killed In Bijapur Encounter; Carried Rs 3 Lakh Bounty

Bijapur: Vella Wacham, a Maoist militia platoon commander of the Gundipuri RPC, who carried a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter in Todsampara. Wacham was involved in the recent Ambeli blast.
Security forces had received intelligence that Maoists were holding a meeting in the forests of Kerpe and Todsampara in the Bedre police station area. Acting on this information, a team of soldiers moved to the location. Upon reaching the forests of Todsampara on Monday evening, the Maoists, who were lying in ambush, opened fire on the troops.
The security forces retaliated effectively, resulting in the death of one Maoist. On Tuesday, police identified the slain militant as Vella Wacham. A .315 bore rifle and several rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the site.
An exchange of fire took place in the forests of Kerpe and Todsampara under the jurisdiction of the Bedre police station. “We received information stating that Maoists had gathered in the forest to carry out a major operation. Seeing the soldiers approaching, the Maoists, who were lying in ambush, attacked us. In retaliation, our personnel opened fire, and as a result, Maoist Vella Wacham was killed. A reward of Rs 3 lakh had been announced for him,” said Jitendra Kumar Yadav, SP, Bijapur.
“We received credible information about the Maoists’ gathering. Acting on this, police from Bedre police station, along with the team from the CAF 9th Battalion, reached the spot. One Maoist was killed in the exchange of fire. The slain militant had been involved in multiple violent incidents,” said Kamlochan Kashyap, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dantewada Range.
125 Maoists Killed in 112 Days
Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, stated that the momentum of the anti-Maoist operation initiated in 2024 has been sustained in 2025. Security forces continue to carry out strong operations across the Bastar division against the banned and outlawed CPI (Maoist) organisation. So far this year, the bodies of 125 hardcore Maoists have been recovered in just 112 days.
Read more: Major Success Against Naxals In Chhattisgarh: 7 Arrested, 5 Surrender In Bijapur and Narayanpur