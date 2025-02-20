Army Grandeur On Display: 14 Bravehearts Awarded At Sapta Shakti Command Investiture Ceremony In Kota

Kota: Upholding the traditions and ethos of the Indian Army, the South Western 'Sapta Shakti' Command held its esteemed Investiture Ceremony at the Gandiva Auditorium in Kota Military Station in Rajasthan on Thursday, to honour the gallantry acts and exceptional service of Indian Army personnel in the line of duty.
The event was presided over by Lieutenant General Nagendra Singh, Commander of the South Western ‘Sapta Shakti’ Command, and Major General Gaurav Mishra, General Commanding Officer of the Kota Military Station.
During the momentous ceremony, 14 brave Army men were honoured with prestigious awards in recognition of their distinguished service and outstanding efforts across the command. Seven received Sena Medals (Gallantry), one was bestowed with Yudh Seva Medal, one with Sena Medal (Distinguished), and five others received Vishisht Seva Medals.
The decorated officers and soldiers included those from various regiments like Jammu Kashmir Rifles, Punjab Regiment, and the Jat Regiment.
Honour For Bravery And Excellent Service
Yudh Seva Medal was given to Colonel Rishikesh Ajit Vaknis of Jammu Kashmir Rifles; while Lieutenant Colonel Roshan Kumar Jain of Mahar Regiment, Major Mohit Sangwan of Punjab Regiment, Major Saurabh Thapa of Field Regiment, Major Manik Sati of Jat Regiment, Gunner Harichand, Naik Jasvir Singh of Jat Regiment and Rifleman Chunni Lal of JK Rifles were bestowed with Sena Medal (Gallantary). Similarly, Colonel Rakesh Madhav Birar of Sikh Regiment was honoured with Sena Medal (Distinguished), while Vishisht Seva Medal was given to Major General Aditya Vikram Singh Rathi, Brigadier Sachin Thakur of Maratha Life Infantry, Colonel Dr Pooja Dudeja of Army Medical, Nayab Subedar Harmeet Singh of Sikh Regiment and retired Major General Vinayak Saini.
Along with this, 54 Armoured Regiment, 15 Armoured Regiment, 2 Grenadiers of Guard, 20 Garhwal Rifles, 9th Rajput Regiment, 217 Medium Regiment, 3 Medium Regiment, 115 Engineering Regiment, three Electronic Warfare Battalions, 512 Missile Regiment, 660 Company Army Service Corps, Military Hospital Hisar, 10 Corps Workshop, and 664 Army Aviation Squad were also honoured with Unit citations and appreciations.
Addressing the event, Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nagendra Singh urged the awardees to share their stories of bravery with the fellow soldiers. "When you go back to the units, show the award to the platoons. The recognition you have received will serve as inspiration for others," Singh said.