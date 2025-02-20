ETV Bharat / state

Army Grandeur On Display: 14 Bravehearts Awarded At Sapta Shakti Command Investiture Ceremony In Kota

Kota: Upholding the traditions and ethos of the Indian Army, the South Western 'Sapta Shakti' Command held its esteemed Investiture Ceremony at the Gandiva Auditorium in Kota Military Station in Rajasthan on Thursday, to honour the gallantry acts and exceptional service of Indian Army personnel in the line of duty.

The event was presided over by Lieutenant General Nagendra Singh, Commander of the South Western ‘Sapta Shakti’ Command, and Major General Gaurav Mishra, General Commanding Officer of the Kota Military Station.

During the momentous ceremony, 14 brave Army men were honoured with prestigious awards in recognition of their distinguished service and outstanding efforts across the command. Seven received Sena Medals (Gallantry), one was bestowed with Yudh Seva Medal, one with Sena Medal (Distinguished), and five others received Vishisht Seva Medals.

The decorated officers and soldiers included those from various regiments like Jammu Kashmir Rifles, Punjab Regiment, and the Jat Regiment.