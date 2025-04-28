Military Action Is Need Of The Hour: Adhokshajanand Devtirth Urges PM Modi To Merge PoK With India

Haridwar: Religious leader Shankaracharya Swami Adhokshajanand Devtirth has condemned the devastating Pahalgam terror attack while stressing on merging Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India.

Devtirth, who reached Chitrakoot Ashram in Haridwar on Monday, prayed for the souls of those killed in the massacre and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

"Our neighbour has illegally occupied a large portion of Kashmir, from where they operate a terror factory. Now time has come for India to take strict steps to liberate this part and merge it with India. Terrorists who carried out the incident should be given the harshest punishment," he said.

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take stern steps to merge PoK with India, he said, "Today, India has the second most powerful Army in the world and a Prime Minister with a strong will power. Therefore, PM Modi should take strict steps to free PoK and merge it with India. The entire seer community and the whole India is standing with you."

Lauding the Kashmiris for helping the stranded tourists, Devtirth said, "I am familiar with Kashmir as I have gone there more than 25 times in the last 25 years. I am aware of the conditions there. Now the situation has gone out of control and beyond tolerance. We praise the Kashmiris who have kept Kashmiriyat alive. It has surfaced how a Kashmiri lost his life to save the tourists. Our neighboring country, which has been playing this nefarious game in the name of Kashmir, and their terrorists, who come here and play bloody games, need to be acted upon."

Responding to the Chardham Yatra, scheduled to start from April 30, Devtirth said the Yatra infuses life into Sanatan Dharma followers, who wait for the auspicious occasion. "I expect a huge number of devotees to come here and the government is also making necessary preparations," he added.

He said Haridwar Ardh Kumbh should be held on the lines of Kumbh in 2027. Devotees from across the country and abroad will participate in it, he said adding, all the festivals of Sanatan Dharma should be celebrated with great pomp and show.

Speaker Ritu Khanduri said process underway to send back Pakistani nationals (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand government has started the process of identifying Pakistani nationals living in districts, including Nainital, and sending them back. Speaker Ritu Khanduri, who reached Ramnagar, said the government is identifying Pakistani citizens and students living in Uttarakhand and they are being sent back as per the legal process.

Yashwant Ambedkar arrives in Dehradun (ETV Bharat)

BR Ambedkar's grandson Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar, who arrived in Dehradun to attend a programme, has strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. He said that all Indians should come together and condemn the cowardly act of terrorist in Pahalgam. Members of the Muslim community are also protesting against this incident on the streets, he added.

"It is not right to give a Hindu-Muslim colour to this incident. Adil Shah, a Muslim, also lost his life in this attack. He was a guide and fought with the terrorists to save the tourists. His family lost their sole breadwinner. India is multi-cultural and people of all communities live here together. Today people are being divided in the name of religion, which is very unfortunate because everyone has contributed towards nation building," Yashwant Ambedkar said.

He further said that BR Ambedkar believed that the country cannot run with a good Constitution alone but the people must also be good. "In the coming times there may be people who can tamper with the Constitution. It is unfortunate that the Centre is not abiding by the Constitution", he added.