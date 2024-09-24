ETV Bharat / state

400 Militants to Lay Down Their Arms in Tripura on Tuesday

Representational Image (ANI)

Agartala: Around 400 militants will lay down their arms before Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in Sepahijala district on Tuesday, officials said. These militants belong to the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).

They will surrender after signing a memorandum of settlement with the Centre and the state government in Delhi on September 4 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "Around 400 insurgents of NLFT and ATTF will lay down their arms before the CM at the headquarters of the 7th battalion of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) in Jampuijala," an official of the Home Department said.

A senior police officer said all the leaders of the two outlawed groups will lay down their arms to pave the way for lasting peace. The two groups had wreaked havoc in the state for two decades since the late 1990s. Thousands of people, especially non-tribals, were displaced because of the insurgency.

The Centre has announced a financial package of Rs 250 crore for the rehabilitation of militants of the two outfits.

