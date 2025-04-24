ETV Bharat / state

3 Militants Arrested In Separate Operations In Manipur

Imphal: Three militants were arrested in separate operations from Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Thursday.

An active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) was arrested on Wednesday in Nongpok Sanjenbam. He was identified as Loushambam Sundar Singh alias Bungbung (34), they said.

Singh was accused of extorting local businesses, they added.