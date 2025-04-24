ETV Bharat / state

3 Militants Arrested In Separate Operations In Manipur

By PTI

Published : April 24, 2025 at 11:20 AM IST

Imphal: Three militants were arrested in separate operations from Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Thursday.

An active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) was arrested on Wednesday in Nongpok Sanjenbam. He was identified as Loushambam Sundar Singh alias Bungbung (34), they said.

Singh was accused of extorting local businesses, they added.

A member of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup was arrested from Keibi Heikak Mapal area, while a cadre of PREPAK was nabbed from Sawombung Pourabi.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from Pourabi. Among them were three SMG carbines along with magazines, a 9 mm pistol with a magazine, and four hand grenades, among others.

