4 Militants Arrested From Various Manipur Districts

The arrested include an active member of the United Kuki National Army and three active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG).

4 Militants Arrested From Various Manipur Districts
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 5:59 PM IST

Imphal: Security forces have arrested four militants belonging to at least two different outfits from Manipur’s Churachandpur, Thoubal and Imphal East districts, police said on Thursday.

Those arrested include an active member of the United Kuki National Army from Churachandpur on Tuesday, and three active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) from Thoubal and Imphal East on Wednesday.

The militants were involved in "extortion activities, kidnapping, weapon smuggling and drug trafficking", they said. The security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Thoubal and Tengnoupal districts during the last two days, a police officer said.

Rifles, pistols, hand grenades and mortars were among the seized arms, he said.

TAGGED:

MILITANTS ARREST MANIPUR

