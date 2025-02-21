ETV Bharat / state

17 Militants Arrested From 4 Manipur Districts

Police also seized total of 27 cartridges, three walkie-talkie sets, camouflage uniforms and other tactical accessories.

By PTI

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 9:21 AM IST

Imphal: Seventeen militants belonging to different banned outfits were arrested from four Manipur districts in the last 24 hours, police said on Friday. Thirteen militants belonging to the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) outfit were nabbed from Moirang Kiyam Leikai area of Bishnupur district on Thursday, a police statement said.

A total of 27 cartridges, three walkie-talkie sets, camouflage uniforms and other tactical accessories were also seized, it said. The arrested persons were taken to Imphal for further investigation. A militant of the banned United National Liberation Front (P) was arrested from Ngariyan Ching area of Imphal East district on Thursday, police said.

"The arrested person was involved in extortion activities," police said. Security forces arrested a cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) from Ngaikhong Khullen area in Bishnupur district on Thursday, they said.

Police arrested one active cadre of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) involved in extortion activity from Kakching Sumak Leikai area in Kakching district. Security forces apprehended a cadre of KCP (PWG) from Pheidinga in Imphal West district, police said.

