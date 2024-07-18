ETV Bharat / state

Two Militants Killed By Security Forces During Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara

Police sources said that the encounter broke out between the militants and a joint team of security forces including 06 RR and Kupwara Police following intelligence inputs about an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Kupwara.

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid rising militant attacks in Jammu region, two militants were killed in an ongoing encounter which broke out between security forces and terrorists during an abortive infiltration bid in Keran sector of the Line of Control in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, police sources said.

A top police officer said that an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Keran area of Kupwara district. He said that the encounter started after security forces including 06 RR and Kupwara Police received input of infiltration bid in the Keran area.

In the ensuing operation, two militants were killed in the encounter which was going on when this report was being filed. The encounter in north Kashmir comes hours after two Army soldiers were injured during a firefight between security forces and terrorists at Jaddan Bata village in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that the terrorists targeted a temporary security camp set up in a government school as part of ongoing search operations. The terror attack in Doda comes three days after a fatal attack on Monday night, where terrorists killed four army personnel including a captain, during a firefight in Dessa forest area of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

