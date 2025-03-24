Anantnag: In a significant counter-terrorism operation, a joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) Anantnag, 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and CRPF successfully busted a militant hideout in the higher reaches of Sanglan Forest, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Uttersoo in south Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Police said that based on specific intelligence inputs, a team of security forces conducted a thorough search operation in the dense forest area, following which the hideout was discovered. Preliminary investigations suggest that it was being used as a logistical base by militants, they said.

Security forces recovered around 200 empty AK cartridges, two gas cylinders, a Chinese grenade, a Night Vision Device (NVD), bedding, utensils and food packets.

Militant Hideout Busted In Jammu Kashmir’s Anantnag, Says Police (ETV Bharat)

A police official said that the recovery of these materials highlights the hideout’s role in supporting militant activities. “This successful operation reinforces the commitment of the Anantnag Police and security forces in their relentless fight against terrorism and their efforts to ensure the safety and security of the region,” he said.

This comes days after authorities in the Anantnag district demolished an illegally constructed house and plinth of a militant handler associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Rekha Hassanpora area.

A police spokesperson had said that Anantnag Police, in coordination with the District administration, demolished an illegally constructed house and plinth in the village reclaiming encroached state land. The property belonged to Haroon Rashid Ganie, son of Abdul Rashid Ganie—a known terrorist handler associated with the LeT, the police spokesperson had said.