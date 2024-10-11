ETV Bharat / state

Militant Arrested In Manipur

A member of banned Kangleipak Communist Party was apprehended on Friday in Imphal East district. Security forces confiscated a large cache of arms and weapons.

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)

Imphal: A militant of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) was arrested in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as M Dhanbir (39), was allegedly involved in extortion in and around Imphal, they said. He was arrested on Thursday, they added. Meanwhile, security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a raid at the foothill areas of IVR Road near Uyok in Bishnupur district.

Among the items seized were a CMG, a tear gas gun, a 9mm pistol, a .303 sniper rifle, an SBBL gun, an IED weighing 1.35 kg, three hand grenades and two tear smoke grenades, police said.

