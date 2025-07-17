Militant Arrested In Manipur, Arms Recovered In Separate Operation

Imphal: Security forces arrested a juvenile cadre of a banned outfit from Manipur's Thoubal district and recovered seven firearms in a separate operation in Jiribam, police said on Thursday.

The cadre of the proscribed Peoples' Liberation Army ( PLA) was apprehended from Khongjom Papal area on Wednesday for allegedly being involved in extortion activities and recruitment of members in the outfit, a senior officer said.

The arrested cadre of the militant organisation was active in Thoubal and Bishnupur districts, he said. He has been treated in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, the police said.

The militant outfit PLA had carried out several attacks on central security forces in the past. In another operation, security forces recovered seven firearms, including an SLR with magazine, ammunition, two bullet-proof jackets and other items from a place between Leingangpokpi village in Jiribam and Tatbung in Tamenglong district on Wednesday, the officer said.

The police said security forces are conducting search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned in the wake of the ethnic violence. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.