Militant Arrested, Firearms Recovered in Separate Operations In Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested a militant belonging to a proscribed outfit from Manipur's Imphal West district and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in separate operations, police said on Friday.

A self-styled sergeant of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup was apprehended from the Uripok area in the district on Thursday, a senior officer said. Security forces have been continuing search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts, resulting in a recovery of arms and ammunition, he said.