Mild Tremors Jolt Prakasam District for Third Day, Residents In A State Of Panic

Mundlamuru, Andhra Pradesh: Mild earthquakes were reported in Prakasam district for the third consecutive day on Monday, triggering panic in Mundlamuru and nearby villages, including Singanapalem, Shankarapuram, and Marella.

The tremors, first felt on Saturday, have continued to shake villages across Mundlamuru and Tallur mandals. While the quakes have been low in magnitude, their frequency has raised concerns about the possibility of stronger seismic events.

Fearing structural damage and potential aftershocks, residents have started sleeping outside their homes. “We are scared to stay indoors as the tremors keep happening,” said a villager from Singanapalem.

Authorities are yet to issue a statement on the cause of the tremors or any associated risks. Local residents are urging the administration to conduct an immediate assessment and address their safety concerns.

The recurring seismic activity has left the district on high alert, with communities bracing for any further developments.

Some residents have shared the video of their homes which shows shaking of belongings, while CCTVs on the roads have also recorded some activity. "Since the tremors have been felt for three days, we are afraid, this might happen again on days to come. We would appreciate if the authorities keep us aware about any potential threat so that we can go to safer places," said some residents in the affected areas.