ETV Bharat / state

Mild Tension At UoH: Students Detained For Protesting Telangana Govt’s Land Development Plan

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus on Sunday as police detained several students protesting after earth-moving machines were allegedly brought in to clear a land parcel.

The Telangana government reportedly plans to develop the land, including setting up an IT park. The 400-acre land parcel at Kancha Gachibowli borders UoH. Some university students and others oppose the reported proposal to auction the land, citing environmental conservation concerns.

The students said that upon noticing "bulldozers" at the site, they rushed there. Some climbed onto the machines, raised slogans against the police, and demanded that they "go back." They were detained during the protest.

"The students held a protest, and 13 of them were detained," a senior police official said. The students claimed that the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union (UoHSU) general secretary and others were among those taken into custody.

In a video posted on social media, a UoH student said they reached the East Campus after receiving information that police were barricading the entire area and that "bulldozers" were being used to "destroy the forest".

"We just wanted to know what was going on, but the police forcibly took us away," he said. Another female student said they were "forcibly taken away" by the police when they tried to ask why the "bulldozers" had been brought in.

The students alleged on social media that an "undeclared emergency" had been imposed on the campus. Under the banner of UoHSU, students had earlier staged protests on March 13 and 29, demanding that the government halt the reported plan to auction the land and register it in the university's name.