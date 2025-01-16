Amravati (Maharashtra): Come winter and the winged guests flock the sanctuaries and water bodies of Vidarbha region in Maharashtra away from the chilling climate of wetlands in Europe, Central Asia, Siberia, and Mongolia. Approximately 60 to 70 species have landed in Wadali, Chhatri, and Malkhed, along with forested areas like Melghat which have given birdwatchers a reason to rejoice.

Among the species sighted are common pochards, tufted pochards, mallards, white storks, and greater scaups, which are a major draw for bird lovers who frequent the areas armed with binoculars and cameras.

Bird observer Yadav Tarte Patil says the birds arrive between November and March, seeking food and a suitable environment for survival. "Mallards travel from Russia and Kazakhstan, while white storks make the journey from Europe. The annual migration is a vital part of the natural cycle, helping maintain ecological balance and enriching biodiversity in the region," he adds.

However, given that the number of migratory birds is decreasing over the past decade has been a cause of concern for ornithologists and bird lovers. According to a BirdLife International report, the increase in pollution level in rivers and lakes is the major factor behind the troubling trend. Besides, encroachment of their habitat due to development projects has also be contributing to the decline.

Birds Connect Continents, Find Home In Vidarbha Amid Concerns Of Decline In Population (ETV Bharat)

While on one hand, the pollution of water bodies directly affects the birds as they usually pick up their food from the lakes and rivers, on the other, they do not get the required space to build nest or rest. This declining trend not only impacts the birds but also creates imbalance in the eco-system.

Despite these challenges, bird lovers continue to throng the locations like Wadali and Chhatri lakes where the migratory birds come every winter. These bird lovers not only watch the winged guests but also love to learn more about the species from the experts.

The birds usually prepare for their return journey in March, Patil says.

It is pertinent to mention here that during winters, migratory birds reach many places across the country. Recently, around 180 bird species flocked Jharkhand’s Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar regions. Among the species spotted included the Asian Openbill, Red-wattled Lapwing, Eurasian Moorhen, Gadwall, Northern Pintail, Little Cormorant, Grey Wagtail, Pond Heron, Pied Kingfisher, Little Ringed Plover, and White-throated Kingfisher.

Two days back, the Common Shelduck, a rare migratory bird, returned to Rajasthan's Keoladeo National Park (Ghana Bird Sanctuary) after a gap of 10 years. This migratory visitor travelled approximately 4,000 kilometres from Europe to reach the sanctuary.