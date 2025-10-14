ETV Bharat / state

Migratory Birds Start Flocking To Chilika For Winter Sojourn, Security Beefed Up

Over 11.3 lakh migratory birds visited Chilika in 2024 ( Odisha Forest Department )

Bhubaneswar: Misty mornings and the nip in the air marking the onset of winter, Chilika Lake, Asia's largest brackish water lagoon located on Odisha's east coast, has once again started welcoming its annual visitors from faraway lands. Thousands of migratory birds from Central Asia, Siberia, and the Himalayan region have started arriving at Nalbana Bird Sanctuary and other parts of the lake, painting the skies with their vibrant plumage. Migratory birds have already started coming to Chilika (Odisha Forest Department) Amlan Nayak, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Chilika said security arrangements have been tightened and 21 camps set up to protect the migratory birds. Of which, four camps are in Balugaon, 11 in Tangi and two camps each in Satpada, Rambha and Chilika. Eleven boats, including six of forest department's and five domestic ones, have been pressed into service for constant vigilance. Security beefed up for protection of birds (Odisha Forest Department) "A census of the migratory birds will be conducted by the end of December so ensuring security is our priority," Nayak said.