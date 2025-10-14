ETV Bharat / state

Migratory Birds Start Flocking To Chilika For Winter Sojourn, Security Beefed Up

Chilika has become a safe home for migratory birds, who flock here every winter, and last year, there were over 11.3 lakh birds.

Migratory Birds Start Flocking To Chilika, Security Beefed Up To Check Poaching
Over 11.3 lakh migratory birds visited Chilika in 2024 (Odisha Forest Department)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 14, 2025

Bhubaneswar: Misty mornings and the nip in the air marking the onset of winter, Chilika Lake, Asia's largest brackish water lagoon located on Odisha's east coast, has once again started welcoming its annual visitors from faraway lands.

Thousands of migratory birds from Central Asia, Siberia, and the Himalayan region have started arriving at Nalbana Bird Sanctuary and other parts of the lake, painting the skies with their vibrant plumage.

Migratory birds have already started coming to Chilika (Odisha Forest Department)

Amlan Nayak, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Chilika said security arrangements have been tightened and 21 camps set up to protect the migratory birds. Of which, four camps are in Balugaon, 11 in Tangi and two camps each in Satpada, Rambha and Chilika. Eleven boats, including six of forest department's and five domestic ones, have been pressed into service for constant vigilance.

Security beefed up for protection of birds (Odisha Forest Department)

"A census of the migratory birds will be conducted by the end of December so ensuring security is our priority," Nayak said.

Birds flying to Chilika to escape harsh winters in their native countries (Odisha Forest Department)

In view of the security measures, operation of peapods, double-ended small boats for fishing, has been stopped and people are being prevented from visiting areas frequented by the migratory birds in Chilika. Overall a close watch is kept on poaching.

Birds make Chilika their winter home (Odisha Forest Department)

In 2024, 11,377,59 migratory birds of 189 species were recorded in Chilika. In 2023, there were 11,319,29 migratory birds of 184 species and during 2021-22, 107 species of 10.74 lakh migratory birds visited here.

Many rare birds are sighted in Chilika (Odisha Forest Department)

In 2020-21, there were 111 species of 12.04 lakh birds, in 2019-20, there were 109 species of 10.71 lakh birds and in 2018-19, it was 105 species 10.21 lakh birds. 2017-18, recorded 95 species of 8.68 lakh birds and 2016-17 had 100 species of 9.24 lakh birds.

Birds are seen nesting and roosting in the wetland (Odisha Forest Department)

The forest department officials said past records have shown that migratory birds start arriving in Chilika and several parts of Odisha since the beginning of winter.

A migratory bird in Chilika (Odisha Forest Department)

The large wetlands of the state along with the weather conditions provide essential food and shelter for birds, who fly millions of miles to escape harsh winters in their native countries, they added.

Birds of 184 species came to Chilika last year (Odisha Forest Department)

Apart from Chilika, the other favourable locations are Bhitarkanika National Park, Hirakud and some other sanctuaries. Various types of migratory birds are seen making Odisha their winter home, nesting and roosting in various wetlands.

Tourists visiting Chilika Lake (ETV Bharat)

Chilika has become one of the most popular breeding ground for birds across the world.

Boats pressed into service for constant vigilance (Odisha Forest Department)

Environmentalist Jayakrishna Panigrahi said climate change, habitat destruction, plastic pollution, poaching and mobile towers have an adverse effect on birds. So, it is our duty to protect them, he added.

