Migratory Birds Start Flocking To Chilika For Winter Sojourn, Security Beefed Up
Chilika has become a safe home for migratory birds, who flock here every winter, and last year, there were over 11.3 lakh birds.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 3:26 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Misty mornings and the nip in the air marking the onset of winter, Chilika Lake, Asia's largest brackish water lagoon located on Odisha's east coast, has once again started welcoming its annual visitors from faraway lands.
Thousands of migratory birds from Central Asia, Siberia, and the Himalayan region have started arriving at Nalbana Bird Sanctuary and other parts of the lake, painting the skies with their vibrant plumage.
Amlan Nayak, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Chilika said security arrangements have been tightened and 21 camps set up to protect the migratory birds. Of which, four camps are in Balugaon, 11 in Tangi and two camps each in Satpada, Rambha and Chilika. Eleven boats, including six of forest department's and five domestic ones, have been pressed into service for constant vigilance.
"A census of the migratory birds will be conducted by the end of December so ensuring security is our priority," Nayak said.
In view of the security measures, operation of peapods, double-ended small boats for fishing, has been stopped and people are being prevented from visiting areas frequented by the migratory birds in Chilika. Overall a close watch is kept on poaching.
In 2024, 11,377,59 migratory birds of 189 species were recorded in Chilika. In 2023, there were 11,319,29 migratory birds of 184 species and during 2021-22, 107 species of 10.74 lakh migratory birds visited here.
In 2020-21, there were 111 species of 12.04 lakh birds, in 2019-20, there were 109 species of 10.71 lakh birds and in 2018-19, it was 105 species 10.21 lakh birds. 2017-18, recorded 95 species of 8.68 lakh birds and 2016-17 had 100 species of 9.24 lakh birds.
The forest department officials said past records have shown that migratory birds start arriving in Chilika and several parts of Odisha since the beginning of winter.
The large wetlands of the state along with the weather conditions provide essential food and shelter for birds, who fly millions of miles to escape harsh winters in their native countries, they added.
Apart from Chilika, the other favourable locations are Bhitarkanika National Park, Hirakud and some other sanctuaries. Various types of migratory birds are seen making Odisha their winter home, nesting and roosting in various wetlands.
Chilika has become one of the most popular breeding ground for birds across the world.
Environmentalist Jayakrishna Panigrahi said climate change, habitat destruction, plastic pollution, poaching and mobile towers have an adverse effect on birds. So, it is our duty to protect them, he added.
Also Read