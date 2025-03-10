Migratory Birds Bidding Farewell To Winter Home In Rajasthan's Keoladeo National Park

Bharatpur: The chirps and whistles of the migratory birds at Rajasthan's Keoladeo National Park, also known as Ghana Bird Sanctuary, is slowly fading as the winged guests have started heading back home. With only a few species of the winged guests present in Ghana now, the sanctuary is no longer bustling. The remaining ones will also migrate soon before the onset of summer.

Keoladeo National Park Director Manas Singh said the migration process of these exotic birds starts from the first week of February. "With winter chill decreasing and summer season approaching, the birds have started flying back to their native habitats. By now, most of the birds have flown back. Some like Northern Shoveler and Bar-Headed Goose are still being witnessed. Soon, they will also start their return journey," Singh said.

Only a few species of migratory birds are present at the Ghana Bird Sanctuary now (ETV Bharat)

The National Park Director stated that every year around October-November, these migratory birds travel several thousand kilometers making their way from high mountain regions in Siberia, Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan and Tibet before reaching Keoladeo Bird Sanctuary. Some of these birds travel almost 5000 KM.

Journey Guided By Moonlight

Revealing one of the fascinating aspects of these exotic birds, Singh said they mostly fly on the night of full moon. "According to scientists, it is easier for birds to navigate in moonlight on bright nights. These birds do not fly alone, rather travel in flocks. Their flight is guided by the sun, moon and stars. Surprisingly, these birds return to the same place year after year," Singh said.

Keoladeo Is Haven For Migratory Birds

The reason why many migratory birds arrive at Keoladeo National Park is because the place is perfect winter refuge, providing relief from cold, and offering them shelter and plenty of food. Fish, small insects, and aquatic vegetation are found in the lakes and marshy areas here, which form the main diet of these birds. During their stay, ducks, geese, raptors, warblers, stilts and other bird species also breed, with thousands of them nesting and giving birth in the lakes of Keoladeo.

