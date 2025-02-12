Migratory Bird, Common Merganser, Sighted For First Time In Asansol

Asansol: Asansol in West Bengal's Paschim Burdwan district, which featured among the top 10 dirtiest cities of India a few years back, is now home to many migratory birds, few of which have arrived here for the first time.

Recently, a Common Merganser was caught on camera by wildlife photographers on the banks of the Damodar River in Asansol. Bird watchers say this bird has been sighted in north Bengal's Ghazoldoba but never in the southern part of the state. So, why has this bird suddenly arrived in Asansol? Does this have any link to Asansol's pollution level? ETV Bharat is trying to find out the reasons.

Winter migratory birds used to come to Asansol in large flocks earlier. Various species of Siberian birds normally arrive in winter at Santragachi Lake in Howrah while some flock to Chittaranjan reservoir in Asansol. Also, many migratory birds were sighted in Gunjan Park near Damodar River in Asansol. However, in the last few years, there has been an overall decrease in the migratory birds.

West Himalayan Bush Warbler (ETV Bharat)

Environmentalists had attributed this to poachers and unclean waterbodies. But this year is an exception. Recently, a bird census by the Paschim Burdwan district forest department and a wildlife voluntary organisation has shown that birds are again visiting various places in Asansol. The bird census was conducted in various places of Asansol including Damodar River, Barakar River, Chittaranjan Lake, Shatabdi Park and Gunjan Park from January 1 to February 12.

In the survey, many migratory birds namely Common Merganser, Northern Pintail, Gadwal, Rucidal Duck, Common Pochard, Red Crested Pochard, Lesser Wheeling and others were sighted in this city. This is for the first time in south Bengal that Common Merganser was seen in Asansol.

Tufted duck (ETV Bharat)

How was this bird sighted?

Saptarshi Mukhopadhyay, a prominent wildlife photographer from Asansol, said, "In January, three of us were clicking photographs of birds in the Bhutaburi temple premises along the Damodar River. At that time, two birds were flying overhead. My friend Shubham took pictures of the two birds very quickly. When we zoomed in, we were surprised to find that they were Common Mergansers. But we were still not sure. We sent the photographs to bird experts and various bird organisations. After considering all the aspects, it was confirmed that the two birds were Common Mergansers. What's interesting is that these birds have never been seen in this district. We had thought may be they were flying from one place to another to change their location."

Red-crested Pochard (ETV Bharat)

Shubham Banerjee, who clicked the photographs told ETV Bharat, "When I zoomed in on the picture, I was so shocked that my camera fell from my hand. I could not see the birds again that day. But a few days later, when I went to click photographs again along the Damodar River, I found Common Mergansers floating gracefully down the river, catching fish. We were then sure that the birds were roaming in that place. All birds that were captured on our camera were female species."

Characteristics of Common Mergansers:

According to ornithologists, these birds are mainly seen in North America. Although they nest in tree holes, they also float on lakes, rivers, reservoirs and sea. They survive on fish. The birds are 23 to 28 inches long, with a wingspan of about 30 inches. Although these birds look like ducks, their white bodies have a pinkish tint while the head is green with black streak. The beak and legs are red to brownish red. Sources say that the name of the Common Merganser bird is registered in the list of migratory birds in African and Eurasian waters.

There has been a lot of speculation about why such a rare bird came to Asansol. Anupam Khan, forest officer of West Burdwan district, said, "These birds have been recorded in Asansol. It is possible that they came here because they could not find food elsewhere."

Cotton Pygmy Goose (ETV Bharat)

In 2022, the Wood Warbler was also seen in Gunjan Park in Asansol. This rare bird was earlier spotted in Ladakh. It was captured on the camera of wildlife photographers Debashis Chatterjee and Satyajit Ray. The e-bird portal has also recognised it.

Ornithologist and wildlife photographer Saptarshi Mukherjee said, "We initially thought the birds were changing their location. But when we saw them floating on the river, we realised they had temporarily settled on the banks of the Damodar. The birds may have chosen the place for migration."

Why this migratory bird has chosen Asansol?

A recent central survey revealed that the air quality of Asansol has improved, bringing this city lower Kolkata, Howrah and Durgapur in terms of pollution. Saptarshi Mukherjee and Shubham Banerjee said it is likely that the birds came to Asansol due to lower pollution level.

Rare bird sighted in Asansol (ETV Bharat)

Environmental scientist Swati Nandi Chakraborty told ETV Bharat, "We have to keep an eye on whether all birds that were sighted this year are regular visitors or not. We have to monitor their food habits. Just because a rare bird comes here once in a season, it does not mean that the pollution index has improved. This is certainly one aspect and there are also variations in the weather. Earlier, we used to see that migratory birds used to return by the end of March but now it is seen that they are leaving in February. It is important to monitor whether these birds are sighted next year or their number is increasing."