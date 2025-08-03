ETV Bharat / state

Six Migrant Workers Killed In Granite Quarry Accident In Andhra Pradesh

Six Migrant Workers Killed In Granite Quarry Accident In Andhra Pradesh
By PTI

Published : August 3, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST

Ballikurava: Six migrant workers were killed and three injured after a massive granite rock fell on them at a quarry in Bapatla district on Sunday. According to police, the incident occurred around 10.30 am today when 10 to 15 workers were engaged in mining works.

“All victims are from Odisha. We suspect water seepage caused the rock to give way. Forensic teams are investigating,” the police official told PTI, adding there were no blasts or seismic activity.

Rescue operations were immediately launched, with mining department officials joining the police at the site. Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the tragedy.

"I spoke with officials, instructed them to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured, and ordered a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident," said Naidu in a release.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Reddy expressed sorrow over the incident. “This is truly heart-wrenching. These workers lost their lives while toiling for their families,” said Reddy in a release.

He urged the government to ensure medical care for those injured in the accident and to provide immediate support and assistance to the families of the deceased.

