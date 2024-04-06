Migrant Worker From Arunachal Pradesh Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala

Ernakulam: In a shocking incident of a mob attack on a migrant worker reported from Kerala, a 24-year-old man from Arunachal Pradesh working at a restaurant in Ernakulum district of the state died on Friday April 5 a day after he was brutally beaten by a mob after being tied to a post, sources said.

Police have detained 10 people in connection with the case.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Das (24), who worked at a restaurant at Valakom near Muvattupuzha in the district. Sources said that Das was attacked by a mob on the evening of April 4 when he went to meet a female colleague. The mob tied him to a post and beat him brutally leading to grievous injuries to him, said the sources.

An official said that on receiving the information about the incident, a team of police from the concerned police station rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The team of police found Das had bled profusely due to the severe beating. He was rushed to the nearby health facility from where he was rushed to the Kottayam Medical College where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday April 5, an official said.

According to the doctors who received Das at the hospital, he had serious injuries in his head and chest due to the brutal beating. An official said that police swung into action and detained 10 people in the case whose questioning is going on in the case. It was not immediately known whether police had formally arrested any suspect in the case.