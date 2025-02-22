Migrant Labourer From Jharkhand Found Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

Anantnag: A migrant labourer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

According to officials, the deceased, identified as 31-year-old Krishna Karmaal, son of Daneshwar Karmaal and a resident of Jharkhand, was found lying unresponsive on a road in the Kanjigund area of Bijbehara in Anantnag.

Anantnag Police has launched an investigation into the matter, and the body has been shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for medico-legal formalities. “The body will be handed over to the next of kin for the last rites after all formalities are completed,” a police official said.

Meanwhile, Anantnag Police has registered a case, and investigations are underway. The cause of death was not immediately known; however, police said the actual reason will only be determined after a post-mortem examination. Additionally, the relatives of the deceased have been informed as per police.

It is pertinent to mention that similar incidents have been reported in the Kashmir Valley in the past. In some cases, investigations have revealed drug overdoses as the cause of death, while in others, foul play or accidental deaths were suspected. Authorities continue to investigate such cases thoroughly to ascertain the exact causes behind these deaths.

Read More: