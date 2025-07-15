ETV Bharat / state

Migrant Detentions Rekindle Bengali Identity Politics, Trigger New Churn Ahead Of 2026 Bengal Polls

Kolkata: The detention of Bengali-speaking migrant labourers in BJP-ruled states and their profiling as suspected Bangladeshis has ignited a fresh political firestorm in West Bengal, with the ruling TMC reigniting its Bengali identity pitch that had blunted the BJP's Hindutva juggernaut in the 2021 Assembly polls. With months to go for the 2026 Assembly polls, what began as isolated complaints of harassment of migrant workers has now evolved into a full-blown political flashpoint.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is going all guns blazing to turn what was once a socio-economic crisis into an emotive electoral issue, accusing BJP governments in Odisha, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Gujarat of "institutional and linguistic profiling" and "criminalisation of poverty" under guise of national security.

From branding the crackdown as a "humiliation of Bengalis" to planning massive protest rallies in Kolkata, including a July 16 march to be led by Banerjee herself, the TMC is rekindling the sub-nationalist fervour it used to great effect in 2021 through the slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chaye' (Bengal wants its own daughter).

The flashpoint first emerged in June, when at least seven Bengali-speaking people were pushed back to Bangladesh from Maharashtra and other states, allegedly without proper citizenship verification or intimation to the West Bengal government. They were later repatriated through legal and diplomatic intervention after their Indian citizenship was confirmed.

Last week, Odisha Police detained 444 workers from various Bengal districts on suspicion of being illegal immigrants, though 50 were later released after submitting documents. In Delhi, electricity and water supply were snapped in Bengali-dominated Jai Hind Colony, following a civil court order amid allegations of power theft, adding further fuel to the fire.

"There are over 1.5 crore migrant workers in Bengal who live with dignity. But the same cannot be said for BJP-ruled states, where Bengalis are being treated as infiltrators in their own country. Speaking Bengali does not make one Bangladeshi," said TMC MP Samirul Islam.

"Harassment of Bengali workers is proof that this is part of a pattern of hatred towards Bengali-speaking people. Do these migrant labourers now need separate visas to visit BJP-ruled states?" Islam told PTI.

The Bengal government is now exploring legal options against what it calls the "unconstitutional deportation" of Indian citizens. Seizing the moment, the TMC has pivoted its campaign narrative to champion the rights and dignity of Bengali-speaking migrant labourers, an estimated 22.5 lakh of whom work across in construction, brick kilns, factories, and informal sectors across the country.

"Our people are being treated like infiltrators just because they are poor and speak Bengali," said senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim.

TMC minister Manas Bhunia said, "These inhumane acts against Bengali workers reflect BJP's deep-rooted hatred for Bengalis. People of Bengal will give a befitting reply to this insult in the coming elections."