ETV Bharat / state

Might Be His Personal View: JK ADGP On Police Chief R R Swain's Remarks

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

The director general of police (DGP) had on Monday claimed that Pakistan infiltrated all aspects of civil society in Jammu and Kashmir during the peak of militancy and that regional parties had cultivated terror leaders for political benefits.

Additional DGP J&K Vijay Kumar
Additional DGP J&K Vijay Kumar (ANI)

Srinagar: A senior police officer on Wednesday said DGP R R Swain's statement on regional parties hobnobbing with terrorist leaders might have been his personal opinion as Jammu and Kashmir Police is an apolitical force.

The director general of police (DGP) had on Monday claimed that Pakistan infiltrated all aspects of civil society in Jammu and Kashmir during the peak of militancy and that regional parties had cultivated terror leaders for political benefits.

Swain's remarks provoked sharp reactions from political parties, with the PDP calling for his sacking over the huge losses suffered by security forces in the past 32 months.

Speaking to reporters here, Additional DGP Vijay Kumar said, "J&K Police is a professional, apolitical and impartial police force. The statement of the DGP might be his personal view."

Kumar, who has played a key leadership role in combating terrorism over the past four years, was in Zadibal to oversee the arrangements made for the Muharram procession on the day of Ashura.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and lauded the civilian volunteers for their contribution in ensuring smooth passage of the procession.

Read More

  1. Under Fire For His Political Remarks, Jammu And Kashmir DGP RR Swain Issues Clarification
  2. 'DGP Busy Fixing Things Politically': PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Demands Sacking Of Jammu Kashmir Top Cop Amid Rising Militant Attacks

Srinagar: A senior police officer on Wednesday said DGP R R Swain's statement on regional parties hobnobbing with terrorist leaders might have been his personal opinion as Jammu and Kashmir Police is an apolitical force.

The director general of police (DGP) had on Monday claimed that Pakistan infiltrated all aspects of civil society in Jammu and Kashmir during the peak of militancy and that regional parties had cultivated terror leaders for political benefits.

Swain's remarks provoked sharp reactions from political parties, with the PDP calling for his sacking over the huge losses suffered by security forces in the past 32 months.

Speaking to reporters here, Additional DGP Vijay Kumar said, "J&K Police is a professional, apolitical and impartial police force. The statement of the DGP might be his personal view."

Kumar, who has played a key leadership role in combating terrorism over the past four years, was in Zadibal to oversee the arrangements made for the Muharram procession on the day of Ashura.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and lauded the civilian volunteers for their contribution in ensuring smooth passage of the procession.

Read More

  1. Under Fire For His Political Remarks, Jammu And Kashmir DGP RR Swain Issues Clarification
  2. 'DGP Busy Fixing Things Politically': PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Demands Sacking Of Jammu Kashmir Top Cop Amid Rising Militant Attacks

TAGGED:

RR SWAINDODA ENCOUNTERADDITIONAL DGP VIJAY KUMARJK DGP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.