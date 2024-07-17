ETV Bharat / state

Might Be His Personal View: JK ADGP On Police Chief R R Swain's Remarks

Srinagar: A senior police officer on Wednesday said DGP R R Swain's statement on regional parties hobnobbing with terrorist leaders might have been his personal opinion as Jammu and Kashmir Police is an apolitical force.

The director general of police (DGP) had on Monday claimed that Pakistan infiltrated all aspects of civil society in Jammu and Kashmir during the peak of militancy and that regional parties had cultivated terror leaders for political benefits.

Swain's remarks provoked sharp reactions from political parties, with the PDP calling for his sacking over the huge losses suffered by security forces in the past 32 months.