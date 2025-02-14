Midday Meal Workers Protest In Bengaluru, Demand Minimum Wage And Benefits

Bengaluru: Hundreds of midday meal workers from across Karnataka gathered at Freedom Park here to demand better wages and benefits. Organized by the Karnataka United Midday Meal Workers’ Association, affiliated with the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), the protest aimed to urge the Karnataka government to include cooks and kitchen assistants under the minimum wage category and provide them with all statutory benefits.

The protesters called on the government to fulfil its earlier promise of increasing their monthly honorarium to ₹6,000 in this year’s budget. They also demanded minimum wage, Provident Fund (PF), Employee State Insurance (ESI) benefits, a retirement package of at least Rs 2 lakh, and essential work gear like uniforms, gloves, scarves, and aprons. Additionally, they insisted on the payment of salaries for the two months (April and May) when they were made to work despite the official declaration of a drought.

One of the key concerns raised was the difficulty of surviving on the current honorarium of ₹3,600 per month. "With rising prices, it is impossible to manage household expenses with such a meagre income. The government must announce a minimum salary of ₹10,000 per month in this budget," urged the protesting workers. They also pointed out that neighbouring states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu offer significantly higher wages for similar work, questioning why Karnataka has failed to do the same.

AIUTUC state secretary K. Somashekar Yadgiri criticised the wage disparity within the Karnataka government. "Since 2000, the state has classified cooks and kitchen assistants in other departments under the minimum wage schedule and provided them with PF, ESI, weekly leave, and salary slips. However, those working under the Education Department continue to receive only ₹3,600 per month. Why this discrimination?" he questioned. He demanded that the government immediately extend the minimum wage and related benefits to midday meal workers as well.

K.V. Bhat, an advisor to the association, also emphasised the financial struggles faced by these workers. "It is unimaginable to survive on ₹3,600 per month. These workers put in long hours, and it is the government’s duty to ensure their financial security by implementing minimum wages," he said.

Rama T.C., the National President of the Scheme Workers’ Federation of India (SWFI), highlighted the crucial role midday meal workers play in ensuring children’s nutrition and strengthening public education. "These workers serve meals to students every day, ensuring their health and well-being. The government must recognise their contribution and provide them with fair wages," she stated.

Association President A. Shanta pointed out that the workers have been serving in this scheme for over 25 years without a salary increase. "Midday meal workers are the backbone of this program’s success. The government must acknowledge their role and meet their demands," she said.

State secretary Sandhya P.S. raised concerns over additional workloads imposed on the workers beyond their primary responsibilities. She demanded an end to such practices and called for year-round salaries instead of seasonal payments.

Lending support to the protest, D. Nagalakshmi, state secretary of the ASHA Workers’ Association, criticised the government for exploiting midday meal workers. "Today, there are over one lakh midday meal workers in Karnataka. If you all stand united, you can fight for and achieve better working conditions," she said.

Following the protest, PM Poshan Scheme Director Sadashiva Prabhu, along with Joint Director of School Education Department Hasan Mohideen and Assistant Director N. Manjunath, arrived at the protest site to receive the memorandum of demands. Officials assured the workers that a meeting would be held with the association representatives next week to discuss their demands before the upcoming budget.

They also committed to releasing pending salaries for the two months of drought-related work within two to three days and processing payments for outstanding egg bills as soon as possible. Additionally, they promised to ensure timely salary payments every month moving forward.

Several union leaders, including Shashikala Myageri, Channamma Pentad, Basamma Booli, Parvathi Hiremath, Geetha Sirigeri, Nagarathna Baily Chinte, Rudramma Zahida Hombal, Uma Hiremath, Geetha Angadi, Lalita Hosamani, Malathi Mugali, Vasantha Kumari, Rajeshwari, Sowmya, and Uma, participated in the demonstration. As the protest concluded, the workers remained firm in their demand for immediate government action, vowing to intensify their movement if their concerns are not addressed in the upcoming state budget.