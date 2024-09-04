Microsoft To Collaborate With Karnataka Government On AI Skill Enhancement

Bengaluru: Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil has said that Microsoft plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government to enhance skills in Generative AI and other emerging technologies.
The announcement came on Tuesday after a meeting between the minister and a Microsoft delegation led by Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India and South Asia. They discussed the company's upcoming initiatives.
According to a statement issued by the minister's office, Microsoft intends to bring in solution experts to explore how AI can be integrated into investor support processes within the Department of Commerce and Industries to establish Karnataka as one of India's most AI-driven states.
ವಿಂಡೋಸ್, ಆಫೀಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಕ್ಲೌಡ್ ಸೇವೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಹೆಸರುವಾಸಿಯಾಗಿರುವ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ ಕಂಪನಿಯಾದ ಮೈಕ್ರೋಸಾಫ್ಟ್ ನ ಭಾರತ ಮತ್ತು ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಏಷ್ಯಾದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಪುನೀತ್ ಚಂದೋಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ಪ್ರಮುಖರು ಈದಿನ ನನ್ನನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿಮಾಡಿ ಮಾತುಕತೆ ನಡೆಸಿದರು.— M B Patil (@MBPatil) September 3, 2024
ಈ ವೇಳೆ ಸಾಫ್ಟ್ ವೇರ್ ಉದ್ಯಮ, ಮಾಹಿತಿ ತಂತ್ರಜ್ಞಾನ, ಪ್ರವರ್ಧಮಾನಕ್ಕೆ… pic.twitter.com/DoBeBlTMih
The discussions also included Microsoft's participation in the upcoming Global Investor Meet by collaborating with Invest Karnataka to showcase Microsoft's innovations during the event. The GIM is scheduled from February 12 to 14, next year. Microsoft also plans to have senior leaders attend the meeting and present their latest technologies, Patil said.
The Microsoft delegation included Irina Ghose, Managing Director, Microsoft India; Sheenu Sehkhri, Strategy Head and Chief of Staff, Microsoft India & South Asia; Anish Chandy, Senior Director; Sandeep Mahapatra, Senior Account Manager, Industry Solutions; and Sreekant Kurup, Account Lead, Technology Strategist. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Commerce & Industries, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner of the Department of Commerce & Industries, were also present at the meeting. (With inputs from agencies)
