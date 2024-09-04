ETV Bharat / state

Microsoft To Collaborate With Karnataka Government On AI Skill Enhancement

Bengaluru: Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil has said that Microsoft plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government to enhance skills in Generative AI and other emerging technologies.

The announcement came on Tuesday after a meeting between the minister and a Microsoft delegation led by Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India and South Asia. They discussed the company's upcoming initiatives.

According to a statement issued by the minister's office, Microsoft intends to bring in solution experts to explore how AI can be integrated into investor support processes within the Department of Commerce and Industries to establish Karnataka as one of India's most AI-driven states.