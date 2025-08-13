Microchips To Be Installed In Stray Dogs In Bhopal

Bhopal: The recent Supreme Court directions on relocation of stray dogs to shelters in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) within six to eight weeks have sparked a countrywide debate on tackling the stray dog menace.

Even as the controversy rages, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come out with an innovative solution to the problem. It plans to put a microchip in the neck of the dogs that have been sterilised and claims that this will help in identifying the organisation's negligence towards the sterilisation of stray dogs. The information will be available with just a click of the computer mouse.

Just like many other cities, Bhopal has also been witnessing an increase in dog bites, with two children dying last year. Thousands continue to avail treatment for the bites they receive.

The microchip will be the size of a grain of rice and will contain all the details about the dog, along with its unique identification. Bhopal Municipal Commissioner Harendra Narayan said, "After the microchip is implanted in the neck of stray dogs, one click will reveal which institution sterilised the dog. It will reveal when it was sterilised, by which doctor and when it was vaccinated. The microchip will be inserted at the back of the dog's neck.”

The purpose is to prevent negligence in the sterilisation of the dogs. “This will stop corruption in sterilisation,” Narayan said.

The BMC claims that Bhopal is the first district in Madhya Pradesh to prepare an action plan on preventing dog bites. Under this plan, a report of dog bite incidents has been prepared every month from January 2024 to June 2025.

According to the report, 22,000 dogs have been sterilised every year in the capital. The report of the National Health Mission (NHM) states that 19,285 cases of dog bites were registered in Bhopal in 2024 at an average of 0.8%.

The recent report of the NHM says Bhopal stands at number six in terms of dog bites in Madhya Pradesh. The number of dog bites reported is more in five other districts of the state.

The NHM had conducted a survey in six cities of Madhya Pradesh under the National Rabies Control Program (NRCP) that included Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Ratlam. The findings said that Ratlam topped the list followed by Ujjain, Indore and Gwalior.

It is worth mentioning that street dogs had mauled two innocent children within 15 days in January last in Bhopal. Both of them died. Both incidents had taken place in the Katara Hills area. After being bitten by the dogs, the children were treated at Hamidia Hospital but they could not be saved.

The plan to install microchips in the necks of the dogs is an ambitious one. It remains to be seen how successful it turns out to be. It has the potential of being replicated in other parts of the country as well.

