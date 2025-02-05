ETV Bharat / state

MHADA To Construct Eight Lakh Houses In Five Years: DyCM Shinde

Thane: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will construct eight lakh houses across the state in the next five years.

Shinde, minister for Housing & Urban Development, made the announcement at a lottery for 2,147 houses and 117 plots in the Konkan division.

The people's trust in MHADA was increasing due to its transparent lottery system, he said, noting that more than 31,000 persons applied for 2,147 houses in the present lottery.