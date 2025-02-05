ETV Bharat / state

MHADA To Construct Eight Lakh Houses In Five Years: DyCM Shinde

DyCM Shinde said that on February 9, Bhoomi Poojan or the groundbreaking ceremony of several cluster projects will take place in Thane.

MHADA To Construct Eight Lakh Houses In Five Years: DyCM Shinde
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Feb 5, 2025, 4:01 PM IST

Thane: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will construct eight lakh houses across the state in the next five years.

Shinde, minister for Housing & Urban Development, made the announcement at a lottery for 2,147 houses and 117 plots in the Konkan division.

The people's trust in MHADA was increasing due to its transparent lottery system, he said, noting that more than 31,000 persons applied for 2,147 houses in the present lottery.

Shinde also stressed the importance of cluster development projects, calling them an effort to build well-planned cities within existing urban areas.

On February 9, Bhoomi Poojan or the groundbreaking ceremony of several cluster projects will take place in Thane, he said. The construction quality of MHADA houses has significantly improved over the years, Shinde noted.

The state's new housing policy will include provisions for textile mill workers and Mumbai's famous `dabbawalas' (tiffin carriers), ensuring that they have access to affordable housing, Shinde said.

