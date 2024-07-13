MHA Amends Business Rules of J&K Govt: Altaf Bukhari Opposes Move, Calls for Unity Among Political Factions

Srinagar: Altaf Bukhari, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, on Saturday opposed recent amendments to the administrative rules governing the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Bukhari expressed grave concerns over amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which he argued, diminished the powers previously held by the region's elected representatives. These amendments, according to Bukhari, centralise authority within the office of the Lieutenant Governor, thereby limiting the legislative autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are witnessing a significant erosion of the powers vested in our elected representatives," Bukhari stated, underscoring the potential implications for democratic governance in the region. He called for a reconsideration of these amendments to ensure that the region's governance structure reflects the democratic aspirations of its people.

"The amendments proposed yesterday are a clear attempt to hollow out our erstwhile state into UTs," Bukhari stated, referring to the move that comes in response to a Supreme Court ruling last year that paved the way for reinstating statehood. "While the Prime Minister and Home Minister have repeatedly promised to bridge the gap between Delhi and our hearts, if this is their idea of bridging, at least the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not on board."

Highlighting the historic significance of the region's erstwhile assembly, Bukhari lamented its diminished powers, labeling it a "toothless tiger" that betrays the people's trust. He called upon all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to set aside their differences and unite to safeguard the interests of its residents.

"We invite all political factions, old and new, to join hands. This is not just a political issue but a matter concerning the future of our youth and generations to come," Bukhari urged. He urged all political stakeholders to prioritize the interests of the region and work towards a governance framework that respects the rights and aspirations of the people.

The amendments to the transaction of business rules for Jammu and Kashmir, recently implemented by the Ministry of Home Affairs, grant the Lieutenant Governor increased authority over administrative decisions and appointments. This move has sparked widespread discontent among political leaders in the region, including Bukhari and other prominent politicians like Omar Abdullah and Waheed Ur Rehman Para.

Speaking about Martyrs' Day, Bukhari criticized restrictions on commemorative events, stating, "While it is right not to grant holidays, preventing people from paying homage is unjust." Bukhari criticized the government's decision not to designate the day as a holiday and the imposition of restrictions on public commemorations, describing these measures as undermining the historical significance of the occasion for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In commemorating Martyrs' Day (July 13), we honour the sacrifices made by our people in the pursuit of justice and self-determination," Bukhari emphasized, urging the authorities to respect the sentiments of the populace and reconsider the current restrictions.