Nuts And Bolts: Meet The First Woman Automobile Mechanic Of Nagpur

Nagpur: The life of Sangeeta Sanjay Panchbhai is a tale of overcoming obstacles with grit and determination.

Armed with a wrench and a screwdriver, Sangeeta repairs two-wheelers and cars at her workshop. What's amazing is that she did not avail any training and learnt the tricks of the trade by observing other mechanics. ETV Bharat spoke to her on her life's struggles and achievements. Sangeeta's husband Sanjay owns a small garage on the roadside in Jattarodi locality of Nagpur. Since Sanjay worked in a private company which did not pay him well, he started repairing vehicles under a tree to make some extra bucks. But he could not devote much attention to the garage owing to job obligations and frequent tours for sourcing vehicle spare parts. This is when Sangeeta decided to devote her time to the garage.

Armed with screwdriver and wrench at her garage (ETV Bharat)

Hailing from Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, Sangeeta settled in the Orange City after marriage. She has been at it for 26 years and has honed her skills to become one of the most sought after automobile mechanics in Nagpur. Sangeeta recalls after marriage, she and Sanjay performed several tasks to earn more. As her children started going to school, she decided to become a full-time mechanic.

Sangeeta's tryst with nuts and bolts continues unabated. She credits her husband for supporting her at every step of her incredible journey. With her observation and keenness for the trade, Sangeeta can now identify problems in a vehicle with the sound of its engine. Impressed with her skills, a few automobile companies invited her for training. She did and Even as Sangeeta took to her job, she ensured the best of education for her children. While her daughter Tania is a post-graduate in environmental science, her son Mayank is a graduate. Tania and Mayank are aware of their mother's struggles and look up to her for inspiration. They have learnt the virtues of hardwork and perseverance from the most important woman in their lives.

Sangeeta with her family (ETV Bharat)

For Sangeeta, adopting to new surroundings and a completely alien trade has never been an issue. Sangeeta said she did not want her husband's garage to become non-functional even for a day due to his obligations. She kept the garage running and eventually new customers started coming to her ensuring the repair of their vehicles to her skilled hands. Being the first automobile mechanic of Nagpur, Sangeeta said more women should take up the profession to support their families.