Maharashtra: Girl Suffocates To Death As Balloon Bursts On Her Face
Dhule: An eight-year-old girl died when a balloon she was inflating burst at Yashwant Nagar in Dhule.
The deceased, identified as Dimple Wankhede, was playing at her house when the balloon she was inflating burst, causing her to suffocate. As per the local inputs, the pieces of the balloon got lodged in Dimple's trachea.
Her family rushed her to a nearby hospital while she was gasping for breath. However, the girl was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The girl's death sent shockwaves in Yashwant Nagar. The matter is being investigated.
