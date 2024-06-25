ETV Bharat / state

MGNREGA Supervisor Uploads Dogs Photo On Workers' Attendance App In Rajasthan's Pali; Blacklisted

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Arvind Kumar, a mate under the MGNREGA scheme, was blacklisted after it was found that he had uploaded photograph of two dogs while registering attendance of nine workers on the NMMS app.

MGNREGA Supervisor Uploads Dogs Photo On Workers' Attendance App In Rajasthan's Pali, Blacklisted
MGNREGA workers' attendance sheet carries dogs photo (ETV Bharat Photo)

Pali: An unprecedented instance of fraud has come to light from Rajasthan's Pali district, where a supervisor of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) uploaded a photograph of two dogs while registering the attendance of nine workers. The matter went undetected for a long time despite the entire system being online.

Finally, when it was noticed, a police complaint was registered and the accused supervisor, appointed as mate, Arvind Kumar was blacklisted.

The incident occurred in Sedaria village of Rani Panchayat Samiti on 15 April but no officer of the Panchayat Samiti could detect the fraud. Even after the fraud came to light, no case was initially registered against the mate.

However, now the matter is being probed by the District Council and VDO Narayan Singh Rajpurohit has blacklisted accused mate, Kumar on the orders of Lokpal Chain Singh Panwar.

The fraud took place during the construction work of a gravel road from Bera Chosia to Bera Kumari Wala. Kumar committed the fraud while registering the attendance of the MGNREGA workers on the National Mobile Monitoring Software (NMMS) app.

While registering attendance of the MGNREGA workers on the NMMS app, it is mandatory to upload geo-tagged photographs of workers from the site. All workers are enrolled on the master roll and payment is made only after the attendance is recorded along with the photos.

Kumar, who was engaged as a mate, was entrusted to supervise workers, record daily attendance and maintain record of the work done. He maintained muster roll number 512 (work code 2720010304/RC/112908716965) and was supposed to upload photos of the workers from the site.

However, while registering the attendance, he uploaded photos of two dogs instead of the workers.

