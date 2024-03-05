MGL cuts CNG prices by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 73.50

author img

By PTI

Published : 57 minutes ago

MGL cuts CNG prices by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 73.50

MGL on Tuesday cut prices of compressed natural gas by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 73.50 per kg. The prices are being reduced from midnight of March 5 due to a dip in gas input costs.

Mumbai: State-run Mahanagar Gas (MGL)) on Tuesday cut prices of compressed natural gas by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 73.50 per kg. In a late evening statement, the company said the prices are being reduced from midnight of March 5 due to a dip in gas input costs.

The CNG price now offers savings of 53 per cent compared to petrol and 22 per cent compared to diesel at current price levels in the financial capital, the statement said.

The reduction in CNG price would help to increase the consumption of natural gas in the transportation segment, which is a step towards making India cleaner and greener, it added.

TAGGED:

MGLMahanagar GasCNG prices

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.