Mettupalayam Double Murder: Court Sentences Prime Accused Vinoth To Death

Coimbatore: The Coimbatore Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act Special Court has sentenced a man for the murder of his brother and his girlfriend in a case of honour killing at Mettupalayam in 2019.

A young man named Kanagaraj from Seerangarayan Odai area of ​​Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district and a young woman named Varshini Priya from the same area were in love. Since Kanagaraj's family did not accept their love as Kanagaraj belonged to higher caste and Varshini Priya to a lower caste, they took a separate house on rent in the same area and stayed there. Following this, Kanagaraj's elder brother Vinoth went to the house and attacked him with a machete, killing the latter on the spot. He also attacked and killed Varshini Priya when she tried to stop him.

In June, 2019, the Mettupalayam police registered a case under the SC and ST Atrocities Act and arrested Vinoth and his friends. The case was being heard at the Coimbatore Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act Special Court. The verdict was delivered on January 23. Reading out the verdict, Judge Vivekanandan said, "This case is registered under the section of conspiracy. But conspiracy has not been proven on the basis of evidence. Therefore, all three friends of accused Vinoth are released. It has also been confirmed that the first accused Vinoth was involved in the crime. Vinoth has committed a crime that deserves death penalty. In this case, arguments from both sides will be heard on the January 29 regarding the maximum punishment. The verdict will be delivered after that," he said.

Following this, closing arguments were presented on behalf of both sides at the Coimbatore Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act Special Court on Wednesday. Accused Vinoth was produced in the court. Following this, the government argued that the maximum punishment should be given to him. Judge Vivekanandan, who ruled, said, "The case of the murder of the couple is a rare caste-based murder. Therefore, the accused is sentenced to death."

Speaking to reporters, special public prosecutor P Pa Mohan said, "In this case, accused Vinoth hacked his younger brother Kanagaraj and Varshini Priya to death on June 25, 2019. A case was registered on the complaint of Varshini Priya's mother Amuda and an investigation conducted. As many as 16 witnesses were examined during the investigation. The court acquitted three people under section 120B of the conspiracy. At the same time, the first accused, Vinoth, has been given the maximum punishment of death. An appeal will be filed against the acquittal of the three people," he said.