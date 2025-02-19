ETV Bharat / state

Metro Fare Hike Backfires: Bengaluru Sees Sharp Decline In Daily Commuters

Bengaluru: The recent fare hike implemented by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has led to a significant drop in metro ridership, sparking protests and political debate. According to BMRCL sources, the number of daily passengers has decreased from 8.5 lakh before the fare revision to approximately 6.3 lakh, a decline of an average of one lakh commuters.

On February 8, BMRCL announced a fare hike of up to 100 per cent in some sections, along with an additional 5 per cent charge during peak hours. Following public outcry and intervention by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the increase was capped at 71 per cent. However, the adjustment has not prevented a sharp decline in ridership.

A senior BMRCL official admitted that the anticipated revenue boost from the hike has not materialised. "There was a decline in metro ridership by about 2.3 lakh. The expected revenue from the hike has not been achieved. Our revenue is still the same or even less than before the hike was implemented on February 9," the official said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, BMRCL official Yashvanth Chavan stated that there has been no significant decline in Metro ridership. He added that discussions regarding metro fares are ongoing, and a decision will be announced in the coming days.

The fare increase has triggered a political war of words. Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan blamed the Karnataka government for mismanaging Bengaluru Metro, in a post on X, he wrote, "Karnataka Congress' mismanagement has deeply harmed Bengaluru Metro, causing a loss of over 6.26 lakh passengers since the fare hike."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, shifted the responsibility to the Centre, clarifying that while the state government proposed the fare revision, the final decision was taken by a central committee led by a High Court justice. "It was not solely the State Government’s decision to increase fares. While we proposed the revision, it was only approved after a central committee’s review," he said.