The Cycle Of Time: Metpalli’s Elderly Prove Age Is Just A Number, Choose Health Over Horsepower

Metpalli (Telangana): In Metpalli, soon after sunrise, a group of young-in-mind and elderly-by-age bicycle riders pedal their way to health. With the sound of whirring of spokes and chain, they pedal steadily in sync with the rhythm of life. None in the group possesses a new age cycle or the funky geared ones, rather they set off on their rusted but reliable old-world cycles - simply moving, breathing, living, covering a distance that suits them individually.

While all are over 60 years of age, some also into their 70s. Yet there is no sign of fatigue or displeasure. "Because cycling isn’t just a means of getting from one place to another, it is something that makes us feel healthy, reminds us of our heydays and gives us an undying spirit," say some of the cyclists.

Take Ragula Mohan, now 75, who has been continuing the cycle ride since he was in the seventh grade. A retired laskar from the SSRSP office, Mohan lives close to the city court and cycles at least four kilometers a day. “I believe my exercise with the cycle has kept me away from any major illness. Cycling serves as a preventive medicine,” he says.

Similarly M.A. Rashid of Sultanpura began cycling to work back in 1981. Even after retirement from the job as an office attendant, he continues to ride on his cycle as a routine. “I don’t need a gym because cycling is like the all body fitness machine. I am fit and I have stayed disease-free all these years,” he says with a smile.

Then there’s Valgonda Ramesh, who has been riding cycle since 1977. Each day, the Rajivnagar resident rides about six kilometers to and from the small shop where he still works. “I do not use public transport for my daily commute. I cycle and it is my exercise,” he states assertively.

None of these cyclists wears a fancy gear or a fitness tracker. Nor do they need a motivational playlist. Happy with their childhood love - the cycle - they put their foot on the worn-out pedals and ride till they reach their earmarked place.

In fact, most of them said that the cycle which was a necessity in their youth as it was the only affordable transport, is today like an anchor for them in old age. "We have seen some of our peers battle lifestyle diseases due to a sedentary lifestyle, but most of us cyclists remain alert and healthy," they say. And it is not just a statement, this is a discipline which each of them has adopted over years.

As the world celebrates World Bicycle Day, Metpalli’s elderly cyclists prove their never-die spirit keeps them riding towards healthy ageing.