Kolkata: West Bengal Urban Development and Kolkata Municipal Corporation authorities are caught in a catch-22 situation over the relocation of thousands of people at Bhagar in Belgachia of Kolkata.

The fear of authorities stems from cracks in several houses of locals, who are at loggerheads with the officials over what they view as 'displacement.' On March 20, a landslide, which occurred in Belgachia's Bhagar, took a terrible shape in an instant. The landslide damaged the main water supply lines of North Howrah and Shibpur centres. Although the water crisis caused by the landslide has eased somewhat, another big problem has surfaced.

Cracks in several houses across the area raised alarm among residents. At the same time, geologists have warned of a major disaster due to underground methane gas.

However, despite the possibility of a disaster, the residents of Bhagar are not ready to leave their homes. They have been protesting on the streets since Monday morning.

Gas Poisoning, Land Subsidence Fear Grips Kolkata Suburb Residents; Authorities In Catch-22 Situation (ETV Bharat)

Mayor Hakim visits spot

State Municipal and Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim visited the area on Monday to assess the situation. He assured locals of rehabilitation arrangements.

The authorities said the work of removing the debris that has accumulated over many years is progressing rapidly. However, the soil here is fragile. A survey is being conducted in the area throughout the day on Monday. A meeting of the Municipal and Urban Development Department on Tuesday will decide where to relocate the residents from the slums.

Regarding this, Hakim said, "The entire area here is a wasteland. People have illegally built settlements. Therefore, vacant land will be identified and arrangements will be made for rehabilitation."

According to him, the soil pattern is very loose, and several places may cave in. As a result, the pressure on the land is increasing. In addition, the KMDA has informed sheet piling work will start immediately in hazardous areas. The accumulated waste will be transported in trucks and processed elsewhere, he said.

All eyes on crucial meet

A plan has been made to build a processing unit in the next two months. Hakim said that the KMDA will also start the work on the second and third phases on Tuesday.

He further said, "The Urban Development Department and KMDA have jointly decided that quick action will be taken to find a place to install a portable compactor here."

"We are racing against time. We need to identify various vacant areas in the city and quickly start both processing and rehabilitation," the minister said and added the process will take 2-3 years to complete. However, the work of removing the debris will continue quickly through the bio-mining method.

Hakim continued, "Methane gas is harmful to humans. We want this gas emission to be stopped quickly and the entire area to be cleaned up. We cannot do magic, but if the work goes as planned, this problem will be permanently solved within a few years."

Disaster management officials on spot recee

Meanwhile, members of the disaster management team reached the area around Bhagar on Monday morning. They conducted miking and experts tested the quality of the soil.

Officials said if the report is satisfactory, the work of clearing the area using bio-mining will begin. Therefore, the administration has ordered the immediate evacuation of the area.

Arrangements have also been made to temporarily house the residents at a nearby club. However, most families are reluctant to accept the offer. They fear that once they leave the area, they will have no way to return to their homes. "We have built our houses with bank loans. Now, if they are demolished, where will we stay?"

Warehouse collapse

The March 20 landslide occurred in Bhagar and damaged the main water supply lines of North Howrah and Shibpur centres. People in a vast area faced severe water shortages. Civic authorities quickly rushed water tankers to tackle the situation.

Meanwhile, large cracks appeared on the road adjacent to the warehouse. Cracks also appeared on the walls of many nearby houses. A new wave of panic is gripping locals.

Residents complain that the administration is more interested in eviction than their protection. Therefore, the locals are not willing to leave their homes until they receive a written assurance of rehabilitation.

Underground dangers lurk; Ganges water-gas combination

Panic gradually gathered in Howrah. Dangerous methane gas is accumulating under the soil of the garbage dump in Belgachhia. Geologists say that methane has been produced by the decomposition of garbage and the dead bodies of animals and birds piled up in the dump.

According to them, the soil has lost its strength by absorbing the liquid waste for so many years. The bottom of the soil is becoming hollow due to the accumulation of methane gas.

Experts have clearly stated that a major disaster is inevitable if the situation is not brought under control immediately. In the area adjacent to the pit, the Ganges water is found reacting with the gas in the ground, posing a grave danger. This further weakens the soil foundation.

Geologists fear that if the pit is not closed immediately and methane is not drained from the ground, the entire area will be affected by landslides.

Locals cry apathy

Locals claim a slum has existed in Belgachia for 50 years. The dumping ground has been processing old waste for two-three years. There is no estimate of how much waste has been processed.

Environmentalists have raised the question, how did organic and inorganic waste pile up together in the dumps for so many years, ignoring all environmental regulations? Locals blamed the authorities for the mess.

Residents live in constant fear

A local said there is not enough water and no electricity. Cracks on the roads, and in the walls of houses pose threat to lives. Experts have been repeatedly warning about this situation.

Sadhan Kumar Ghosh, president of the International Society of Waste Management, Air and Water, visited the Belgachia dump on Sunday and made it clear that a major disaster is inevitable if action is not taken immediately.

He said, "The soil in the area has reached its limit. If the landslides are not stopped, it is only a matter of time before a landslide occurs over a one-kilometre area."

Air pollution from stench

The stench of garbage from the garbage dump fills the air of Howrah. In this situation, the blame game is on. One side is pointing fingers at the other. According to the locals, the solution is elusive.

According to local sources, on Friday, a sudden collapse occurred during the repair of the pipeline. New cracks appeared in the wall. From Lilua to Shibpur, C Road to B Road of North Howrah became practically waterless.

Local residents, Sanjit Sanyal and Jagdish Haldar, said authorities turned a blind eye to the dumping of garbage for a long time. There was once a gas pipeline in the garbage dump, but today it is buried due to negligence. The garbage pile has become so heavy that the soil can no longer hold it.

TMC MLA blames Howrah Municipal Corporation

Trinamool MLA from North Howrah Gautam Chowdhury has blamed the Howrah Municipal Corporation for the mess. "Only 70 meters of work was left for the new pipeline of KMDA. If that work was completed, today's water crisis would not have happened. People are suffering for no reason.

But here the question arises," he said. Ironically, Gautam himself is a member of the Howrah Municipal Corporation's administrative board. From 2013 to 2018, he was the mayor-council member of the garbage department. Is he trying to evade his responsibility by indulging in a blamegame? A section of residents think so.

Sujoy Chakraborty, chairman of the Howrah Municipal Corporation's board of directors, said, "He (Gautam Chowdhury) himself is in charge of the municipal corporation. 70 meters of pipeline could have been added during the repair of Banaras Road."

After visiting the Bhagar area on Saturday, state minister Arup Roy said, "This is a big disaster. The government is sympathetic. A plan will be made to remove the Bhagar with the advice of experts. For now, the affected people have been shifted to a safe place."

Opposition attack govt

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The collapse in the slum is the biggest proof that maintenance was not done. There was an explosion in the pipe. There are cracks and fissures in the houses all over the area. The common people are being asked to vacate the place. Nothing happens in Howrah Municipal Corporation except theft."

He continued, "Luckily, no one died, but the signs are alarming. When will the people of Bengal be saved from this explosion? This incident is completely due to the failure of the police and the administration."

BJP leader Rudranil Ghosh has targeted the ruling party for not getting houses under the Awas Yojana for the poor people here. In his words, "Arup Roy is the head of the criminals in Howrah. Educated people have become unemployed before his eyes. Arup Roy and Trinamool have stolen money from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana."

BJP state secretary Umesh Rai said, "On World Water Day, the people of North Howrah were made to stand in queues for water. This is the ultimate failure of the ruling party. They are sharing the cut money and shifting the blame on others."

Civic body to go for alternative method

To quickly remove the waste already accumulated at the dumping site, bio-mining work has been ordered to be carried out more quickly. Although it has already been possible to reduce the height in some areas, experts say that there is still excess pressure in several places. Discussions are also underway to stop dumping fresh waste and identify alternative locations.

According to Howrah Municipal Corporation sources, there is still some vacant space in the third phase. However, another suitable location is being identified as a long-term solution.

'No concrete decision yet'

A top administration official present at Sunday's meeting said, "No permanent decision has been taken yet. Discussions are underway at the planning stage after examining all the issues.

"Our main goal is to reduce the excess pressure on dumping sites and develop a proper alternative system for fresh waste." Experts believe that if this step by the administration is implemented, the current problems surrounding dumping sites will be largely under control. In addition, close attention is being paid to maintaining the safety and comfort of residents.

Residents demand no garbage dump

Residents complained that despite objections from them, garbage trucks are still entering the area. They have made it clear that no more garbage trucks will be allowed to enter the garbage dump. They demand that the garbage piled up like a mountain in the garbage dump should be removed immediately.

Otherwise, there is a big risk of huge land subsidence. Locals have warned that if the administration does not take action, they will block the garbage trucks themselves.