The girl, a BA second-year student from Raebareli, wrote a distressing message on Instagram, which Meta's system immediately flagged and alerted UP Police.

Meta's Timely Alert Helps UP Police Rescue Girl From Suicide In Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)
Published : June 18, 2025 at 6:05 PM IST

Raebareli: Uttar Pradesh Police have successfully saved a girl from attempting suicide after Meta, parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, alerted them over email about a distressing message by her.

The girl, a BA second-year student from Raebareli, wrote on Instagram, “Goodbye... sorry mom and dad," which Meta's system immediately flagged and alerted UP Police via email at 7:42 PM on Monday, officials said.

“Acting on the alert, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna dispatched a police team to the girl's home in the Mill Area within just 8 minutes. With support from her family, the police intervened and provided immediate care, preventing the tragedy," they said.

Police said the girl was upset as his family was allegedly pressuring her into marriage while she wished to continue her studies.

“We spoke to the girl and gave her counselling. The police also spoke with her family to ensure further support. This helped to step her back from her suicide attempt,” said City Area Officer Amit Singh. He also praised the girl's desire to pursue education over forced marriage.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

