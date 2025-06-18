ETV Bharat / state

Meta's Timely Alert Helps UP Police Rescue Girl From Suicide In Uttar Pradesh

Raebareli: Uttar Pradesh Police have successfully saved a girl from attempting suicide after Meta, parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, alerted them over email about a distressing message by her.

The girl, a BA second-year student from Raebareli, wrote on Instagram, “Goodbye... sorry mom and dad," which Meta's system immediately flagged and alerted UP Police via email at 7:42 PM on Monday, officials said.

“Acting on the alert, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna dispatched a police team to the girl's home in the Mill Area within just 8 minutes. With support from her family, the police intervened and provided immediate care, preventing the tragedy," they said.

Police said the girl was upset as his family was allegedly pressuring her into marriage while she wished to continue her studies.