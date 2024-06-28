MeT Predicts Rain And Thundershowers For Jammu And Kashmir From Tonight

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thundershowers in Jammu and Kashmir during the late night and early morning hours until June 30.

A Meteorological Department official indicated that light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in many parts of the Jammu Division during the late night and early morning. In the Kashmir Division, light rain is likely in a few locations.

Looking ahead to July 1-5, the official mentioned that the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase gradually from July 2 onwards with intermittent light to moderate rain expected in many areas. There is also a chance of moderate to heavy showers during this period.

The official warned that some regions might experience moderate thunderstorms or lightning, with a possibility of landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas.

Regarding temperatures, Srinagar recorded a low of 19.6°C, up from 18.3°C the previous night, which is 2.5°C above the seasonal average for the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir.