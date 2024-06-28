ETV Bharat / state

MeT Predicts Rain And Thundershowers For Jammu And Kashmir From Tonight

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 28, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

An official belonging to the Meteorological Department predicted that rains and thundershowers are likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the late night and early morning till June 30.

The Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thundershowers in Jammu and Kashmir during the late night and early morning hours until June 30.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thundershowers in Jammu and Kashmir during the late night and early morning hours until June 30.

A Meteorological Department official indicated that light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in many parts of the Jammu Division during the late night and early morning. In the Kashmir Division, light rain is likely in a few locations.

Looking ahead to July 1-5, the official mentioned that the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase gradually from July 2 onwards with intermittent light to moderate rain expected in many areas. There is also a chance of moderate to heavy showers during this period.

The official warned that some regions might experience moderate thunderstorms or lightning, with a possibility of landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas.

Regarding temperatures, Srinagar recorded a low of 19.6°C, up from 18.3°C the previous night, which is 2.5°C above the seasonal average for the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 15.4°C, slightly up from 15.2°C the previous night, which is 0.1°C below the norm for this gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam saw a low of 11.4°C, compared to 9.7°C the previous night, 0.5°C above the average for this resort in south Kashmir. Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 17.8°C, rising from 16.9°C, which is 2.6°C below the normal range.

Kupwara town reported a low of 15.8°C, unchanged from the previous night, and 0.5°C above the average. Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 14.2°C, up from 12.5°C the previous night, which is 0.6°C below the norm for this world-famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Jammu, the temperature recorded a low of 27.7°C, which is 1.4°C above the usual for the winter capital of Jammu & Kashmir. Banihal recorded a low of 19.8°C, Batote 19.5°C and Bhaderwah 17.4°C.

Read more: Jammu and Kashmir Braces For Fresh Spell of Rains and Snow

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thundershowers in Jammu and Kashmir during the late night and early morning hours until June 30.

A Meteorological Department official indicated that light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in many parts of the Jammu Division during the late night and early morning. In the Kashmir Division, light rain is likely in a few locations.

Looking ahead to July 1-5, the official mentioned that the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase gradually from July 2 onwards with intermittent light to moderate rain expected in many areas. There is also a chance of moderate to heavy showers during this period.

The official warned that some regions might experience moderate thunderstorms or lightning, with a possibility of landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas.

Regarding temperatures, Srinagar recorded a low of 19.6°C, up from 18.3°C the previous night, which is 2.5°C above the seasonal average for the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 15.4°C, slightly up from 15.2°C the previous night, which is 0.1°C below the norm for this gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam saw a low of 11.4°C, compared to 9.7°C the previous night, 0.5°C above the average for this resort in south Kashmir. Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 17.8°C, rising from 16.9°C, which is 2.6°C below the normal range.

Kupwara town reported a low of 15.8°C, unchanged from the previous night, and 0.5°C above the average. Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 14.2°C, up from 12.5°C the previous night, which is 0.6°C below the norm for this world-famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Jammu, the temperature recorded a low of 27.7°C, which is 1.4°C above the usual for the winter capital of Jammu & Kashmir. Banihal recorded a low of 19.8°C, Batote 19.5°C and Bhaderwah 17.4°C.

Read more: Jammu and Kashmir Braces For Fresh Spell of Rains and Snow

TAGGED:

JAMMU AND KASHMIRRAINS AND THUNDERSHOWERS IN J AND KMETEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT FORECASTMET PREDICTS RAIN THUNDERSHOWERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.