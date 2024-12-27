ETV Bharat / state

MeT Forecasts Light Rain, Snowfall In Jammu And Kashmir After Prolonged Dry Spell

Icicles are formed on branches of a tree in Shangus Anantnag on a cold winter day in Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: After a prolonged dry spell, Jammu and Kashmir is expected to receive rain and snowfall on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD Srinagar has predicted scattered snowfall across the Kashmir Valley while widespread rain is likely in the plains of Jammu divisions and snowfall in the upper reaches of the Chenab valley.

Amid the wet forecast, several streams in North Kashmir have frozen while Wular Lake—one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, located in the Bandipora district—has frozen partially.

Despite the harsh 40-day-long Chillai Kalan onset on December 21, the region has experienced a prolonged dry spell, with rain and snow remaining elusive.