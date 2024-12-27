MeT Forecasts Light Rain, Snowfall In Jammu And Kashmir After Prolonged Dry Spell

Jammu: After a prolonged dry spell, Jammu and Kashmir is expected to receive rain and snowfall on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD Srinagar has predicted scattered snowfall across the Kashmir Valley while widespread rain is likely in the plains of Jammu divisions and snowfall in the upper reaches of the Chenab valley.
Amid the wet forecast, several streams in North Kashmir have frozen while Wular Lake—one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, located in the Bandipora district—has frozen partially.
Despite the harsh 40-day-long Chillai Kalan onset on December 21, the region has experienced a prolonged dry spell, with rain and snow remaining elusive.
Minimum temperatures across the Kashmir Valley have also stayed below the freezing point, causing several streams in North Kashmir to freeze. Zojila Pass recorded the lowest temperature at minus 24°C, while Shopian reported minus 9.5°C, the lowest in South Kashmir.
The summer capital, Srinagar, last night recorded minus 7.3 degrees Celsius; Qazigund, minus 6.9; Pahalgam, minus 8.0; Kupwara, minus 6.4; Kokernag, minus 4.8; Gulmarg, minus 6.0; Sonamarg, minus 7.1; Bandipora, minus 7.4; Baramulla, minus 6.0; Budgam, minus 7.6; Ganderbal, minus 6.4; Pulwama, minus 9.5; Anantnag, minus 9.2; Khudwani, minus 8.4; Kulgam, minus 6.3; Shopian, minus 9.5; and Larnoo recorded minus 8.4 degrees Celsius.
In the Jammu region, the winter capital, Jammu, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.0 degrees Celsius. In contrast, Banihal recorded minus 1.8, Batote 2.1, Katra 7.4, Bhaderwah minus 0.6, Kishtwar 1.8, Padder minus 8.8, Ramban 5.9, Poonch 2.3, Rajouri 3.2, Samba 5.4, Kathua 8.0, Reasi 3.5, and Udhampur recorded a minimum temperature of 2.9 degrees Celsius.
In Ladakh UT, Leh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 12.2, Drass minus 17.7, and Kargil recorded a minimum temperature of minus 12.9.
