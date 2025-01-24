Mesmerised By Punjab's Tableau During Republic Day Parade Rehearsal In Delhi: Ravneet Singh Bittu

Ludhiana: Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu was enthralled by Punjab's tableau during the dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade that took place in New Delhi.

Punjab's tableau well showcase the vibrant colours of the state's rich culture and heritage during the celebrations on Sunday. The minister clicked some photographs and shared those on social media on Friday.

Taking to his X handle to express his delight, Bittu wrote, "My heart beats for Punjab! I couldn’t resist capturing pictures of the vibrant tableau. Just witnessed the Punjab tableau being taken for Republic Day rehearsals in Delhi—it was truly mesmerising."

The parade rehearsal was held on Thursday from Vijay Chowk to Red Road via Kartavyapath, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg.

Punjab's tableau that will be showcased in New Delhi has been divided into four parts depicting agriculture activities, state's folk songs and 'Phulkari' embroidery, a unique feature of Punjab's culture and heritage. The last portion of the tableau displays Punjabi poet Baba Sheikh Farid.

Last year, Punjab's tableau for the Republic Day celebrations was rejected, sparking widespread debate and criticism. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had condemned the Centre's decision and accused it of insulting the sacrifices made by the Punjabi freedom fighters in India's independence.

After this, the Punjab government had showcased the tableau on the grounds of Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana.