ETV Bharat / state

Mesmerised By Punjab's Tableau During Republic Day Parade Rehearsal In Delhi: Ravneet Singh Bittu

Punjab's tableau for the Republic Day was rejected by the Centre last year after which, it was showcased on agricultural university grounds in Ludhiana.

Mesmerised By Punjab Tableau During Republic Day Parade Rehearsal In Delhi: Ravneet Singh Bittu
Ravneet Singh Bittu posing in front of Punjab's tableau (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 24, 2025, 1:49 PM IST

Ludhiana: Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu was enthralled by Punjab's tableau during the dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade that took place in New Delhi.

Punjab's tableau well showcase the vibrant colours of the state's rich culture and heritage during the celebrations on Sunday. The minister clicked some photographs and shared those on social media on Friday.

Taking to his X handle to express his delight, Bittu wrote, "My heart beats for Punjab! I couldn’t resist capturing pictures of the vibrant tableau. Just witnessed the Punjab tableau being taken for Republic Day rehearsals in Delhi—it was truly mesmerising."

The parade rehearsal was held on Thursday from Vijay Chowk to Red Road via Kartavyapath, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg.

Punjab's tableau that will be showcased in New Delhi has been divided into four parts depicting agriculture activities, state's folk songs and 'Phulkari' embroidery, a unique feature of Punjab's culture and heritage. The last portion of the tableau displays Punjabi poet Baba Sheikh Farid.

Last year, Punjab's tableau for the Republic Day celebrations was rejected, sparking widespread debate and criticism. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had condemned the Centre's decision and accused it of insulting the sacrifices made by the Punjabi freedom fighters in India's independence.

After this, the Punjab government had showcased the tableau on the grounds of Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana.

Read more

  1. Republic Day Parade: Late Ratan Tata Highlight Of Jharkhand's Tableau In Delhi
  2. In A First, A Tri-Services Tableau To Take Part In Republic Day Parade 2025

Ludhiana: Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu was enthralled by Punjab's tableau during the dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade that took place in New Delhi.

Punjab's tableau well showcase the vibrant colours of the state's rich culture and heritage during the celebrations on Sunday. The minister clicked some photographs and shared those on social media on Friday.

Taking to his X handle to express his delight, Bittu wrote, "My heart beats for Punjab! I couldn’t resist capturing pictures of the vibrant tableau. Just witnessed the Punjab tableau being taken for Republic Day rehearsals in Delhi—it was truly mesmerising."

The parade rehearsal was held on Thursday from Vijay Chowk to Red Road via Kartavyapath, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg.

Punjab's tableau that will be showcased in New Delhi has been divided into four parts depicting agriculture activities, state's folk songs and 'Phulkari' embroidery, a unique feature of Punjab's culture and heritage. The last portion of the tableau displays Punjabi poet Baba Sheikh Farid.

Last year, Punjab's tableau for the Republic Day celebrations was rejected, sparking widespread debate and criticism. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had condemned the Centre's decision and accused it of insulting the sacrifices made by the Punjabi freedom fighters in India's independence.

After this, the Punjab government had showcased the tableau on the grounds of Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana.

Read more

  1. Republic Day Parade: Late Ratan Tata Highlight Of Jharkhand's Tableau In Delhi
  2. In A First, A Tri-Services Tableau To Take Part In Republic Day Parade 2025

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

REPUBLIC DAYRAVENEET SINGH BITTUPUNJAB TABLEAUBHAGWANT MANNPUNJAB TABLEAU ON R DAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.