Merrymaking After Murder! Chilling Details Surface In Meerut Ex-Merchant Navy Officer Saurabh Rajput Murder Case

Kullu: In the sensational murder case of former merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, shocking reports have emerged revealing how his estranged wife Muskan Rastogi and her paramour Sahil Shukla escaped to Himachal Pradesh after committing the crime and indulged in celebrations at a hotel for six days, pretending as if nothing had happened.

During police investigation, it was revealed that after killing Saurabh, Muskan and Sahil reached Kasol in Kullu district of Himachal, where they stayed at a hotel introducing themselves as husband-wife.

Hotel operator Aman said, "The guy (Sahil) introduced the woman (Muskan) as his wife to the hotel staff. They reached hotel on March 10, and stayed for six days and checked out on March 16. During check-in, Sahil first gave only his ID, but when the staff insisted, Muskan provided her ID as well. The couple mostly stayed confined to their room, had food inside the room and didn't even come out for a walk. On March 11, they ordered a cake to celebrate Sahil's birthday. For the time they stayed here, they did not even get their room cleaned."

So far, no police official has reached for investigation, but we will fully cooperate in case the Uttar Pradesh Police team lands here for a probe, the hotel operator said.

Meanwhile, a few videos of the accused couple have surfaced on social media, laying bare the heights of their deceit and cruelty after the heinous crime. In one video, Muskan is seen feeding cake to Sahil on his birthday and then kissing him. The second video captures them dancing in a pub, while another video shows both applying gulal on their faces during Holi celebrations.

The Gruesome Murder

As per reports, victim Saurabh, a resident of Indira Nagar in Meerut, was posted in London and had recently returned home to celebrate his daughter's birthday on February 25. On March 4, he was drugged, stabbed and then his body was dismembered by Muskan and Sahil before they stuffed it in a drum and filled it with cement. Muskan then locked the house and left her daughter with her mother and informed her in-laws that she was going for a vacation with her husband to Manali.

While leaving for Himachal, Muskan had carried Saurabh's mobile phone with her and kept chatting with his family members on WhatsApp to avoid suspicion. She also shared posts on social media during this time. Soon, both of them ran out of money and returned to Meerut on March 18. It was when Saurabh's younger brother Rahul grew suspicious and questioned them about Saurabh, the whole truth unfolded. Immediately, Muskan's mother informed police that her daughter had confessed to the crime. Reports suggest that Muskan and Sahil even visited a temple in Himachal Pradesh and got married as she was seen wearing sindoor (vermilion) on the day of arrest.

Both Muskan and Sahil were arrested on March 19, with police carrying out further investigation into the chilling case.

