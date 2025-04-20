ETV Bharat / state

Merely Liking A Social Media Post Doesn't Attract Section 67 Of IT Act: Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj: In an important development, the Allahabad High Court has ruled that merely liking a post on social media does not amount to publishing or transmitting the post and will not attract Section 67 of the Information Technology Act 2008.

Section 67 of the IT Act applies to the material published or transmitted in the electronic form which is lascivious or appeals to the prurient interest or if its effect is such as to tend to deprave and corrupt persons who are likely, having regard to all relevant circumstances, to read, see or hear the matter contained or embodied in it.

Justice Saurabh Srivastava of the Allahabad High Court made the observation while canceling the criminal proceedings pending in the court of CJM Agra against a man named Imran, who was booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police under the said section of the IT Act and other provisions of the IPC.

Imran was booked by the police for liking the post of a netizen about unlawful assembly. An FIR was registered against Imran at Mantola police station, in which it was alleged that Imran Khan posted inflammatory messages on social media due to which a crowd of about 600-700 people gathered without permission.

"In the present case, it is alleged that there is material in the case diary showing that the applicant has liked the post of one Farhan Usman for unlawful assembly, but liking a post will not amount to publishing or transmitting the post, therefore, merely liking a post will not attract Section 67 I.T. Act.," the court said.