Merchant Navy Captain Dies By Suicide In Lucknow

Lucknow: A Merchant Navy captain died by suicide at Vibhutikhand in Lucknow.

The deceased, Pratyush Kumar (50), son of Tilak Singh, was a captain in the Merchant Navy and resided at flat no 1001, Omaxe Heights Tower No 5 at Vibhutikhand. His younger son, Jayas Yadav said he was at Patrakarpuram to attend coaching classes. He said their maid, Shikha Yadav had knocked at Pratyush's room in the house to serve his tea and snacks. But as there was no response, she informed Pratyush's elder brother Prakarsh, who studies at VIT, Chennai. Prakash tried calling on his father's phone and received no response.

He then called Jayas who rushed home and found that the door of his father's room was locked from inside. He opened the door with the second key and found Pratyush hanging from the ceiling fan. Jayas brought down his father's body with the help of the maid and tried CPR before informing the police. Police reached the spot and rushed Pratyush to Lohia Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Representational image (ETV Bharat)

In-charge of Vibhutikhand police station Sunil Kumar Singh said a team of police personnel reached Pratyush's residence and recovered the body. No suicide note was found near the body. As per initial investigation, Pratyush had a dispute with his wife who stays at her parents' place. Besides, he was ill. The body was sent for postmortem and further action will be taken as per the report, he said.

Suicide No Solution

It is important for people suffering from mental problems and stress to talk to someone. Taking help at the right time can improve the situation and tragic incidents like suicide can be prevented. You can contact these helpline numbers. Aasra Helpline- 080-25497777; Sneha Foundation Helpline Number- 04424640050 (24x7 available); JeevanAastha Helpline - 18002333330.