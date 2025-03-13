Mercedes Crushes 4 Labourers To Death In Dehradun, Hits 2 Others

Dehradun: Four labourers were killed, and two others sitting at a two-wheeler were injured after a speeding luxury Mercedes with Chandigarh plate number hit them near Sai temple on Rajpur Road in Dehradun on Wednesday.

According to the police, the Mercedes car, with a Chandigarh number plate, was being driven at high speed and dangerously when it rammed into four labourers and a scooter. All the four people killed in the accident have been identified. All the four workers are from Uttar Pradesh. They are Mansharam, Ranjit, Balkaran and Durgesh.

Police said that the people killed in the accident worked as labourers and mechanics for Shivam, a contractor. They were returning to a camp after finishing work on the site on Wednesday night when the speeding Mercedes hit them. These labourers were living in Dehradun's Kanth Bangla Basti.

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said, "This incident happened around 8 in the evening at the Old Mussoorie road. A speeding vehicle hit a few people, in which four people died...We have tracked down 11-12 cars in this incident. We are hoping to track down the driver of the vehicle soon..."

Dhaniram, one of the two persons injured in the accident, is a resident of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. The other injured person, Mohammad Shakib is a native of Bihar.

They were sitting on a scooter when they were hit by the Mercedes. Dhaniram runs his household by selling vegetables on a cart. Shakib is an employee at Uttaranchal Hospital. Both of them were talking while sitting on a scooter. According to the police, after first aid, both were released from the hospital.

An eyewitness present at the accident site said the black Mercedes, which carried suddenly went out of control near Sai Mandir climbed onto the footpath and crushed the labourers. Even after this, the car did not stop and after proceeding a little further, it hit two people sitting on a scooter and fled at a high speed.

The accident brought back bitter memories of the Innova accident that happened on the night of November 11 last year. At that time, an Innova car running at a speed of 150 km per hour wreaked havoc, crushing six people.